THE STREETS OF GERMANY’S CAPITAL CITY BERLIN were packed with revelers amidst celebrations for the annual Christopher Street Day (CSD), one of Europe’s most famous pride events. On Saturday, July 25, 2026, the festivities came to a tragic halt when an unknown assailant rammed a van in the middle of the festival, killing one person and injuring around 29. The man, identified as Abdul Ballout, was shot dead by the police on Sunday, July 26, 2026. Officers say that they opened fire when Abdul rushed towards them wielding a knife during an operation in Berlin’s Spandau district, and was killed.

21-year-old Abdul Ballout, a German citizen with Lebanese heritage, carried out an alleged “Islamist terrorist attack” when he rammed a van into the middle of the CSD LGBTQ+ celebration, and also purportedly carried out a stabbing attack before fleeing the crime scene. A citywide manhunt was instigated against Abdul after the deadly attack. On Sunday, July 26, 2026, an Elite SEK unit located Abdul Ballout in an allotment garden complex in Spandau. When he rushed towards the unit members with a stabbing weapon, the police opened fire. Abdul died at the scene.

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What was the Berlin Pride Attack?

The Christopher Street Day (CSD) is a major annual LGBTQ+ Pride celebration and demonstration. It takes place in towns and cities across Germany and Switzerland to support equal rights, visibility, and diversity, while remembering the fight against discrimination. On Saturday night, July 25, 2026, as the CSD celebrations were underway near Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate, a van crashed into the middle of the celebrations near Tiergarten Park, and struck a number of people before ramming into a tree. The van driver, now identified as Abdul Ballout, fled the scene before he could be apprehended. This incident killed one person, and around 29 people were injured.

Federal Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt stated that the added that a suspect allegedly attacked people with a blade-like weapon, possibly a machete, before absconding.

In a statement posted on social media, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz termed the incident as “an heinous attack on our society.” After the attack, the Berlin police called for a citywide manhunt to apprehend Abdul.

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Speaking to reporters on Sunday, July 26, 2026, German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said evidence pointed to it being an “Islamist terror attack.”

“We are dealing with a suspected perpetrator, who had previously drawn attention to himself through a high volume of criminal offences, radicalisation and affiliation with the Islamist scene,” Dobrindt said.

Berlin Pride Attack Suspect Abdul Ballout Had A Criminal History

In 2025, Abdul Ballout traveled via Turkey to Lebanon, aiming to join the islamist terrorist organization ISIS in Syria and made contacts with some of its associates. In July 2025, he was arrested in Lebanon and was sentenced to three months of imprisonment for incitement to religious and sectarian conflict. Abdul was again arrested in November 2025 when he arrived at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport and was held in pre-trial detention.

In May 2026, Abdul was sentenced to one year and 10 months in prison for "preparing a serious act of violence endangering the state" though the sentence was deferred for six months and he was placed under the supervision of a parole officer.