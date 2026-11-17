ROBERT PATTINSON IS JAMES BOND! On November 16, 2026, the world finally got an answer about who would play the iconic British secret service agent, putting an end to months of speculation and rumours. Actor Robert Pattinson, known for the Twilight franchise (2008-2012) and also the latest actor to play Batman, was announced as the next James Bond in a franchise that has continued for more than six decades now.

James Bond is a fictional character created by British writer Ian Fleming in 1952. In the last 74 years, James Bond has appeared on screen, portrayed by various actors, and Robert Pattinson is the eighth actor to portray the tall, charming and exceptional marksman. Pattinson’s version of Bond, known by his code name: Agent 007, will be seen in director Denis Villeneuve’s instalment of the spy-thriller franchise.

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Skilled in hand-to-hand combat and marksmanship, James Bond was described by Fleming as a tall and handsome secret agent in his thirties or forties who also indulges in gambling, women, drinking and smoking. Aside from his charming personality, the much-beloved British agent has been portrayed on screen by various actors, each bringing something new with every franchise reboot. Here is a list of actors who played James Bond and became synonymous with the character.