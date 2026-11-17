ROBERT PATTINSON IS JAMES BOND! On November 16, 2026, the world finally got an answer about who would play the iconic British secret service agent, putting an end to months of speculation and rumours. Actor Robert Pattinson, known for the Twilight franchise (2008-2012) and also the latest actor to play Batman, was announced as the next James Bond in a franchise that has continued for more than six decades now.
James Bond is a fictional character created by British writer Ian Fleming in 1952. In the last 74 years, James Bond has appeared on screen, portrayed by various actors, and Robert Pattinson is the eighth actor to portray the tall, charming and exceptional marksman. Pattinson’s version of Bond, known by his code name: Agent 007, will be seen in director Denis Villeneuve’s instalment of the spy-thriller franchise.
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Skilled in hand-to-hand combat and marksmanship, James Bond was described by Fleming as a tall and handsome secret agent in his thirties or forties who also indulges in gambling, women, drinking and smoking. Aside from his charming personality, the much-beloved British agent has been portrayed on screen by various actors, each bringing something new with every franchise reboot. Here is a list of actors who played James Bond and became synonymous with the character.
Scottish actor Sir Thomas Sean Connery is known for playing James Bond for the first time in the 1962 film Dr. No. Connery portrayed Agent 007 in four films before taking a hiatus, gaining widespread popularity throughout his career. He played James Bond in seven films in total, including Dr. No (1962), From Russia with Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), You Only Live Twice (1967), Diamonds Are Forever (1971) and Never Say Never Again (1983).
Connery went on a hiatus from playing the character after 1967. Before he reprised the role in 1971, James Bond was portrayed by English actor David Niven in the 1967 film Casino Royale and Australian actor George Lazenby before Connery’s return in 1971.
George Lazenby is the only Australian actor to play James Bond on screen. However, his portrayal was short-lived, as he played Agent 007 in just one film, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, which was released in 1969. He was not a professional actor when he was cast in the role, making the film his debut in the industry as well. His James Bond film collected $64 million at the box office. Although critics criticized Lazenby’s portrayal of James Bond, with some calling him the worst Bond in the franchise, his version is still remembered for its legacy and visuals.
Sir Roger George Moore succeeded Sean Connery and played James Bond in the franchise produced by Eon Productions and MGM. He portrayed the British secret service agent in seven films, holding the role for the longest consecutive period. Roger Moore played James Bond in Live and Let Die (1973), The Man with the Golden Gun (1974), The Spy Who Loved Me (1977), Moonraker (1979), For Your Eyes Only (1981), Octopussy (1983) and A View to a Kill (1985).
He was already an established actor when he played James Bond for the first time in 1973, at the age of 45, making him the oldest actor to take on the character at the time. Often described as the “proper Englishman”, he passed away at the age of 89 in 2017.
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British actor Timothy Dalton played James Bond in two films: The Living Daylights (1987) and Licence to Kill (1989). Dalton’s version of Agent 007 is often considered darker, colder and more ruthless than that of his predecessor. He was supposed to reprise the role for another film, but his journey as Bond hit a hurdle due to various lawsuits. In 2015, Dalton told The Week that, “Because of the lawsuit, I was free of the contract.”
Pierce Brosnan was the first Irish actor to play Agent 007, portraying James Bond from 1994 to 2004. During this period, he played the British secret service agent in four films: GoldenEye (1995), Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), The World Is Not Enough (1999) and Die Another Day (2002). According to some reports, Brosnan wanted to star in another Bond film, but the studio wanted to reboot the franchise. He was also the only actor to be fired from the film franchise. In an interview with The Guardian, Brosnan said he had no regrets about the decision and added, “Bond is the gift that keeps giving and has allowed me to have a wonderful career.”
English actor Daniel Craig was the last actor to portray James Bond on screen. Craig’s portrayal of James Bond marked a cultural shift in the franchise and also became its biggest box-office success. He played the British secret service agent in Casino Royale (2006), Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012) and No Time to Die (2021). Daniel Craig’s Bond films were more successful at the box office than Pierce Brosnan’s, with Casino Royale earning more than $606 million. Craig retired from the role, passing the baton to his successor, Robert Pattinson.
Pattinson is a renowned actor known for his portrayal of Bruce Wayne in The Batman (2022) and Scytale in Dune: Part Three, which is scheduled for release on December 18, 2026. He became a prominent face in the film industry when he played Edward Cullen in the Twilight series from 2008 to 2012. Pattinson, who has been an established actor since 2004, has now become the next James Bond, leading the race and leaving behind Josh O’Connor, Callum Turner, Jack Lowden and Nicholas Hoult. The 40-year-old actor has reacted to his casting as James Bond, calling the opportunity an “honour of a lifetime.”
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