Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Depression During COVID Due to Job Insecurity
Health & Fitness

Depression During COVID Due to Job Insecurity

60 percent of US young adults experienced employment loss

Depression
COVID-19 pandemic has had wide-ranging effects on young adults. Pixabay

Researchers have found a strong association between employment insecurity and common symptoms of anxiety and depression among young adults due to COVID-19.

The study, published online in the Journal of Adolescent Health, found that since the start of the pandemic, nearly 60 percent of US young adults experienced direct or household employment loss.

“It is clear from this study that the COVID-19 pandemic has had wide-ranging effects on young adults,” said study author Kyle T Ganson from the University of Toronto in the US.

“It is imperative that public policy address the economic downturns to ensure the employment security of young adults, which may subsequently address their mental health,” Ganson added.

Among a sample of nearly 5,000 young, researchers found that since March 2020, young adults who lost their job or were part of a household that experienced employment loss were more likely than those with secure employment to experience four common symptoms of anxiety and depression.

Depression
Young adults experiencing depression or anxiety should seek professional help early on. Pixabay

This was also true of young adults who expected an employment loss in the next four weeks.

“Young adults are especially affected by employment loss since they are just starting their careers,” said senior author Jason M Nagata from the University of California in the US.

“Internships have been canceled and employment offers have been rescinded during the pandemic,” Nagata added.

The study also found that symptoms of anxiety and depression were common among the sample of young adults.

“Young adults experiencing depression or anxiety should seek professional help early on. During the pandemic, there are more options to access telehealth and other mental health resources virtually,” the study authors wrote. (IANS)

