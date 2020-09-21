Monday, September 21, 2020
Home India Designer Dolly J's Latest Collection Celebrates Body Confidence
IndiaLead StoryLife Style

Designer Dolly J’s Latest Collection Celebrates Body Confidence

Dolly J's latest collection a salute to confident women

couture collection
Nothing can dim the light that shines from within; nothing is more impressive than a "Gulenaar". IANS

Designer Dolly J’s latest couture collection celebrates body confidence and ethnicity. The designer launched her collection ‘Gulenaar’ on Day 3 of the first-ever digital edition of the India Couture Week (ICW), organised by the Fashion Design Council of India, on Sunday.

A short, musical video shot inside a palace, the designer showcased a line-up of ensembles for “functional bridal wear” comprising traditional red bridal lehengas, western gowns, drapes and sarees.

couture collection
Some of the designs that were showcased in the ICW on Day 3. IANS

“Nothing can dim the light that shines from within; nothing is more impressive than a “Gulenaar” who does not seek validation as she is confident in the extraordinary way Universe has created her,” says Dolly commenting on the idea behind the collection.

“This collection is for the confident woman who is happy in her shape, size and colour,” reveals the designer. “It’s a very exuberant collection. It is suspended between dream and reality.”

Dolly has heavily used intricate handwork of silver and gold threads over the lehengas to maintain the mood of the fat Indian wedding. Fabrics like luxe silk organza, woven with jacquard have been used in a rich palette with a mix of pastels and jewel tones. (IANS)

