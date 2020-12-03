Thursday, December 3, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Development of Facial Recognition To Identify Masked Faces
Lead StoryLife StyleScience & Technology

Development of Facial Recognition To Identify Masked Faces

Face recognition developed following the arrival of the pandemic

0
Face Recognition
The performance of face recognition algorithms after COVID pandemic. Unsplash

Facial recognition technology created after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic shows that some software developers have made demonstrable progress at recognizing masked faces, says a study.

The findings by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), measures the performance of face recognition algorithms developed following the arrival of the pandemic.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

A previous report from July explored the effect of masked faces on algorithms submitted before March 2020, indicating that software available before the pandemic often had more trouble with masked faces.

“Some newer algorithms from developers performed significantly better than their predecessors. In some cases, error rates decreased by as much as a factor of 10 between their pre and post-Covid algorithms,” said study author Mei Ngan from NIST.

Face Recognition
The algorithms detect the difference automatically, without being told. Unsplash

“In the best cases, software algorithms are making errors between 2.4 and five percent of the time on masked faces, comparable to where the technology was in 2017 on non-masked photos,” Ngan added.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout : मुंबई-अहमदाबाद बुलेट ट्रेन के लिए रेलवे को मिली पर्यावरणीय मंजूरी

The new study adds the performance of 65 newly submitted algorithms to those that were tested on masked faces in the previous round, offering cumulative results for 152 total algorithms.

Using the same set of 6.2 million images as it had previously, the team tested the algorithms’ ability to perform “one-to-one” matching, in which a photo is compared with a different photo of the same person – a function commonly used to unlock a smartphone.

ALSO READ: One In Two Urban Indians Are Early Adopters Of Technology

The researchers revealed that software can handle images regardless of whether or not the faces are masked. The algorithms detect the difference automatically, without being told. (IANS)

Previous articleCancer Survivors Prone To Higher Death Risk By Flu

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Cancer Survivors Prone To Higher Death Risk By Flu

NewsGram Desk - 0
Survivors from a wide range of cancers are more likely than people in the general population to be hospitalized or die from seasonal influenza-even...
Read more
Environment

2020 Records As One of The Three Warmest Years

NewsGram Desk - 0
Climate change continued its relentless march in 2020, which is on track to be one of the three warmest years on record. 2011-2020 will be...
Read more
Entertainment

What Does the Music Industry Look Like In 2021?

NewsGram Desk - 0
Whether it’s shuffling through songs on their iTunes playlist, discovering new beats on Spotify, or tuning into Instagram Live to see their favorite musicians...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,778FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Development of Facial Recognition To Identify Masked Faces

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Facial recognition technology created after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic shows that some software developers have made demonstrable progress at recognizing masked faces,...
Read more

Cancer Survivors Prone To Higher Death Risk By Flu

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Survivors from a wide range of cancers are more likely than people in the general population to be hospitalized or die from seasonal influenza-even...
Read more

2020 Records As One of The Three Warmest Years

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Climate change continued its relentless march in 2020, which is on track to be one of the three warmest years on record. 2011-2020 will be...
Read more

What Does the Music Industry Look Like In 2021?

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Whether it’s shuffling through songs on their iTunes playlist, discovering new beats on Spotify, or tuning into Instagram Live to see their favorite musicians...
Read more

Companies Need More Strength in Cyber Security

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
As the Covid pandemic has brought about a sea change in the operations of most companies with work from home becoming the trend over...
Read more

Yogi Proposes World Class Film City in Noida

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that the proposed film city in Noida would offer 'world-class' facilities to the entertainment industry. The...
Read more

Does Counting Cards in Blackjack Work?

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Card counting is one of the ways to win at blackjack. But does counting cards in blackjack work? Well, there are a lot of...
Read more

No Risk Of Nanoparticles In Sunscreen Sprays

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
People can continue using mineral-based aerosol sunscreens without fear of exposure to dangerous levels of nanoparticles or other respirable particulates, say researchers. The findings...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

site on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,778FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada