Over 51,000 kg of Waste Cleared in Coastal Cleanup Drive Across 10 Gujarat Beaches

Ahmedabad, Sep 23: More than 51,500 kg of solid waste was collected and scientifically disposed of during a massive beach cleanup campaign conducted across 10 coastal stretches of Gujarat on September 20, marking International Coastal Cleanup Day, the state government said on Tuesday.

The initiative was held under the National Coastal Mission Scheme of the Central government and coordinated by the Gujarat Environment Management Institute (GEMI) as part of the ongoing 'Seva Pakhwada' 2025.

The cleanup drive, organised under the guidance of State Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Mulubhai Bera and Minister of State Mukesh Patel, saw active participation from multiple government departments, local bodies, NGOs, Coast Guard, schools, colleges, industries and citizens. Beaches covered in the campaign included Dumas (Surat), Dandi, Dwarka, Bet Dwarka, Veraval Chowpatty, Porbandar Chowpatty, Ravalpir (Mandvi), Shivrajpur, Umargam and Koliyak (Bhavnagar).

According to officials, around 51,541 kg of solid waste was collected from these beaches and disposed of using scientific methods to ensure minimal environmental impact.

The effort was aimed not only at cleaning but also at raising awareness on the importance of keeping coastlines free of plastic and marine litter.

In addition to cleaning activities, GEMI organised street plays, sand art, painting competitions and a special plantation drive under the theme 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' at different sites to spread awareness about marine conservation and climate action.