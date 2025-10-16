India, Australia to boost cooperation in clean energy sector, encourage manufacturing

New Delhi, Oct 16: Pralhad Joshi, Minister of New and Renewable Energy, on Thursday said that India and Australia have decided to boost cooperation in the clean energy sector, along with encouraging manufacturing and technology sharing by adopting best practices from each other.

Joshi met Australian Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Chris Bowen, in the national capital. Bowen is in the country to hold a series of key meetings and convene the first Renewable Energy Partnership Ministers Meeting.

“Had a wonderful meeting with the Minister for Climate Change and Energy of Australia, Chris Bowen. He led a delegation of bright minds, and our discussions centred on enhancing our cooperation in clean energy,” Joshi posted on X social media platform.

Bowen suggested that India should regard Australia as its best friend in the energy transition, and “we are committed to scaling this partnership further,” the minister said.

“We decided to encourage manufacturing and technology sharing by adopting best practices from each other,” Joshi added.

The leaders also launched the 'India-Australia Green Hydrogen Taskforce' report.