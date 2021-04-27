Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Diabetes, Cancer & Pesticide Exposure May Raise Covid Risk: Study
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead StoryScience & Technology

Diabetes, Cancer & Pesticide Exposure May Raise Covid Risk: Study

The team examined whether exposure to the organophosphate pesticide chlorpyriphos and increased levels of interleukin 6 (IL-6) could increase the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection

0
Pesticide
The apical membrane of airway cells faces the interior of the airway while the basolateral membrane touches the surrounding tissues. Pixabay

People with metabolic diseases like Type-2 diabetes and cancer as well as those exposed to organophosphate pesticides can be at an increased risk of Covid-19 infection, finds a new study performed in human lung airway cells. The study, led by Saurabh Chatterjee and the team from the University of South Carolina in the US, identified a basic mechanism linked with inflammation that could increase susceptibility to Covid-19 infection among people exposed to organophosphates.

The findings showed that people with Type-2 diabetes and cancer may also be at increased risk to Covid because they tend to exhibit the same type of inflammation. Exposure to organophosphate pesticides causes Gulf War Illness — a cluster of medically unexplained chronic symptoms that can include fatigue, headaches, joint pain, indigestion, insomnia, dizziness, respiratory disorders, and memory problems.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

The team examined whether exposure to the organophosphate pesticide chlorpyriphos and increased levels of interleukin 6 (IL-6) could increase the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection. For six hours, they exposed human lung airway epithelial cells to either IL-6 or chlorpyriphos or to both in combination. Another group of cells received no exposure to serve as a control.

Pesticide
The findings will be presented at the virtual Experimental Biology (EB) 2021 meeting to be held on April 27-30. Pixabay

The researchers then treated the cells with the spike proteins that cover the outside of SARS-CoV-2. During infection, spike proteins bind with angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptors to our cells, starting a process that allows the virus to release its genetic material into the healthy cell. They found that cells exposed to IL-6 and the pesticide exhibited increased apoptosis — or controlled cell death — when the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein was present.

ALSO READ: Experts Recommend ‘Smell Training’ To Combat Scent Loss Caused By Covid-19

The cells exposed to both the pesticide and IL-6 also had significantly more ACE2 expression on the apical cell surface compared to cells that were unexposed or exposed to the pesticide alone. The apical membrane of airway cells faces the interior of the airway while the basolateral membrane touches the surrounding tissues. Increased ACE2 receptor expression on the apical surface means more viruses will attach to the cells, the researchers explained.

“Since people with obesity, Type-2 diabetes or cancer also have high circulatory IL-6 levels, we think people with these conditions will also have increased susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2 infection because of increased translocation of ACE2 receptor to the apical cell surface,” Chatterjee said. The findings will be presented at the virtual Experimental Biology (EB) 2021 meeting to be held on April 27-30. (IANS/JC)

Previous articleCareer Paths To Consider In A Post-Pandemic World
Next articleUNESCO Designates Eight New Global Geoparks

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Benefits Of Fermented Rice Water

NewsGram Desk - 0
Natural remedies to skin and hair care problems have been preferred over cosmetic products for a long time. Perhaps this explains why rice water...
Read more
India

A New Chapter In South Asian History Awaits To Be Written: India- Sri Lanka

NewsGram Desk - 0
A few years ago I went for the launch of a premium brand of Sri Lankan Arrack in Delhi. It was a revelation. Till...
Read more
Lead Story

UNESCO Designates Eight New Global Geoparks

NewsGram Desk - 0
Earlier this month, UNESCO designated eight new UNESCO Global Geoparks, which brings the number of sites participating in the Global Geoparks Network to 169...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,507FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Benefits Of Fermented Rice Water

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Natural remedies to skin and hair care problems have been preferred over cosmetic products for a long time. Perhaps this explains why rice water...
Read more

A New Chapter In South Asian History Awaits To Be Written: India- Sri Lanka

India NewsGram Desk - 0
A few years ago I went for the launch of a premium brand of Sri Lankan Arrack in Delhi. It was a revelation. Till...
Read more

UNESCO Designates Eight New Global Geoparks

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Earlier this month, UNESCO designated eight new UNESCO Global Geoparks, which brings the number of sites participating in the Global Geoparks Network to 169...
Read more

Diabetes, Cancer & Pesticide Exposure May Raise Covid Risk: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People with metabolic diseases like Type-2 diabetes and cancer as well as those exposed to organophosphate pesticides can be at an increased risk of...
Read more

Career Paths To Consider In A Post-Pandemic World

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
The global pandemic has created an upheaval in many businesses, bringing some industries like travel, tourism, and events to their knees, while creating extraordinary...
Read more

‘Backwaters’: A Movie About Children Who Have Gone Missing In God’s Country

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Film Producer Sunil Jain of SJP, Ashish Arjun Gaikar's AGFS, and Ankit Chandiramani's Sunshine Studios -- a leading film distribution and production house --...
Read more

How A Global Journalist Network Aids In The Exposure Of Organized Crime

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Before she was murdered in 2017, Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was investigating two companies named in the Panama Papers – a leak of millions of...
Read more

Experts Recommend ‘Smell Training’ To Combat Scent Loss Caused By Covid-19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
If you are worried about smell loss due to Covid-19, ditch steroids and try sniffing at least four different odors twice a day, suggest...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,507FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada