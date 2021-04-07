Wednesday, April 7, 2021
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Digital Tech: First Flash Drive That Transfers Files From iPhone To Android Devices

The app can also be used to free up space on an iPhone or to automatically back up photos, videos, documents, and contacts without the hassle of a slow internet connection

A drive to transfer the data. Pixabay

Storage solutions major Western Digital on Tuesday announced its first flash drive with dual Lightning and USB Type-C connectors for moving content seamlessly between iPhone and USB Type-C devices including Android phones.

The new SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe is backed by a 2-year limited warranty and is in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB for Rs 4,449, Rs 5,919, and Rs 8,999, respectively. The flash drive is also available on Amazon India. The device will help move files between iPhone, iPad Pro, Mac, and other USB Type-C devices, including Android phones, the company said in a statement.

“We are excited to introduce SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe that offers a one-stop solution to make data more accessible across gadgets, so consumers can stop worrying about connectivity or lack of storage space, and live their digital lives to the fullest,” said Khalid Wani, Sales Director, India, Western Digital.

Once files are on the drive, they can be transferred using the high-speed USB 3.0 connector to a USB Type-C-compatible computer. Consumers who want a heightened sense of privacy can password-protect their files and photos with the iXpand Drive app.

The app can also be used to free up space on an iPhone or to automatically back up photos, videos, documents, and contacts without the hassle of a slow internet connection. (IANS\SP)

