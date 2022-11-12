S. Jaishankar meets his Canadian counterpart, Ukraine discussed



The minister also tweeted about his meeting with Foreign Minister of Singapore, Vivian Balakrishnan and Indonesian FM Retno Marsudi. He shared the photographs of the meetings on Twitter.



EAM Dr. S Jaishankar is accompanying Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar who is in Cambodia to attend the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit and the 17th East Asia Summit being held in Phnom Penh.



In his first ever foreign visit, the Vice President arrived in Cambodia on November 11 where he was welcomed by Chea Vandeth, Minister of Post and Telecommunications, Cambodia and other dignitaries at Phnom Penh airport.



The Vice President is scheduled to attend a host of events during his three-day tour, including the ASEAN India Commemorative Summit and the 17th East Asia Summit. (KB/IANS)