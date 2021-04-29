Thursday, April 29, 2021
Lead StoryWorld

Discover What Makes Amazon The Most Desirable Workspace In US

In the 2021 LinkedIn Top Companies List, Amazon was followed by Alphabet, JPMorgan Chase, AT&T, and Bank of America as the top five

Amazon
Amazon is up from number 3 in 2019, the latest edition of this ranking. Pixabay

Based on the company’s ability to attract, develop and retain talent, Microsoft-owned professional networking platform LinkedIn on Wednesday named Amazon as the most desirable workplace in the US for 2021. In the 2021 LinkedIn Top Companies List, Amazon was followed by Alphabet, JPMorgan Chase, AT&T, and Bank of America as the top five.

Amazon is up from number 3 in 2019, the latest edition of this ranking. This annual list uses data from LinkedIn’s 740 million members across the globe to rank the most sought-after places to work for professionals in the US. “We keep refining our Top Companies methodology each year,” George Anders, senior editor-at-large for LinkedIn, said in a statement.

“Amazon’s strong showing this year isn’t just a tribute to how many different ways there are to make a career at the company. Our data shows that Amazon also is a standout in building employees’ skills, year by year,” Anders added.

LinkedIn’s Top Companies list is designed to help professionals identify the best companies to grow their careers. LinkedIn’s methodology evaluates how companies attract and retain the best talent, including through promotions, funding opportunities for employees to learn new skills, gender diversity, and hiring people from all backgrounds and levels of education. LinkedIn also looked at how much recruiters from other companies search for employees currently working at Amazon.

From corporate offices to fulfillment centers, Amazon is always looking for passionate, customer-obsessed people from diverse backgrounds to help us build the future, the report cited the company as saying. Just this past year, Amazon created more than 400,000 jobs in the US and onboarded tens of thousands of new employees virtually. (IANS/SP)

