‘Divine Tulsi’: A Plant With Multiple Benefits

By- Khushi Bisht

Tulsi or Holy Basil is regarded as a sacred plant in Hinduism. According to many legends and mythology, it is the incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi (Goddess of wealth and abundance) and therefore Lord Vishnu’s ( the preserver and protector of the universe) consort. It is said to be the goddess’s earthly incarnation in the guise of a herb. It is thought to be the portal to Lord Vishnu’s heavenly abode, ‘Vaikuntha Loka’.

Besides its religious and spiritual significance, tulsi has considerable therapeutic benefits and is a vital herb in Ayurvedic medicine. Many scriptures and folklore reference its enormous curing and herbal effects. The advantages of tulsi leaves are many, ranging from a healthier gut to a strengthened immune system. We’re all aware of the religious importance of growing the Tulsi herb, now let’s look at some of its other advantages.

1. Since it is high in Zinc and Vitamin C, tulsi serves as a total immune booster and prevents disease. It has potent anti-inflammatory and anti-fungal properties that can help with a wide range of ailments. Many diseases, such as the common cold, viral infection, nausea, gastrointestinal problems, cardiovascular disease, and more can be prevented and treated with the plant’s extracts.

2. Tulsi aims to alleviate dandruff and protect the roots of our hair, reducing hair fall. It also treats a range of skin disorders including leucoderma. It aids in the removal of dark spots and acne from the skin. It is full of antioxidants, which aid in the prevention of early aging.

3. The higher your metabolism, the quicker it gets to burn fat and calories. Tulsi leaves aid in the speeding up of the metabolism. It also aids in the normal improvement of digestion and the removal of toxins from the body.

4. The leaves of the tulsi plant are used in a variety of dishes too. The herb is also said to conserve and improve the properties of food. It contains phytochemicals that act as antioxidants. As a result, they aid in the prevention of oral, liver, lung, and skin cancer.

5. Tulsi involves a wealth of acetic acid, which aids in the dissolving of kidney stones. Its leaves are thought to help the kidneys maintain a healthy balance of fluid, acid-base, and minerals. Kidney stones can be removed with a blend of honey and Tulsi leaf juice.

6. Tulsi not only protects and detoxifies the body’s cells and tissues but also helps alleviate stress by soothing and stimulating the mind. It has antidepressant properties as well as beneficial effects on memory and cognition.

Tulsi is widely prescribed in Ayurveda as a medicinal herb that improves the potential to respond to both physical and mental stress. It has also been shown to be successful in the treatment of a variety of traumatic disorders. Most Ayurvedic experts and adherents recommend drinking tulsi tea on a daily basis as part of a healthy lifestyle. Unlike caffeine, it doesn’t really cause physical dependency and can be ingested on a daily basis without the risk of withdrawal symptoms.

Tulsi, like yoga, has a soothing influence that promotes continuity of mind as well as a more balanced and tranquil attitude.