Saturday, November 14, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Business E-commerce Operations Flourishing During Pandemic
BusinessLead StoryLife Style

E-commerce Operations Flourishing During Pandemic

Online shopping has been increased due to social distancing and lockdown

0
E-commerce
Increase in the number of kiosks, pick-up and drop-off points arranged during the pandemic to promote faceless and touch-less transactions. Unsplash

As more and more people are turning to e-commerce platforms for their shopping requirements amid the pandemic and social distancing norms, e-commerce operations also are evolving and turning more effective along with contactless features.

Ambrish Kumar, Founder of Zipaworld and Group CEO, AAA 2 Innovate Private Ltd said that the people involved in the last-mile delivery are also now seen equipped with no-contact delivery and delivery gadgets and applications making use of technology.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

There is an increase in the number of kiosks, pick-up, and drop-off points arranged during the pandemic to promote faceless and touch-less transactions, he added.

“During the pandemic, the e-commerce segment has got a stimulative acceleration. There definitely has been a phenomenal shift of consumers from brick-and-mortar stores to online shopping during the pandemic,” Kumar said.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Yuvraj Aman Singh, Founder, and CEO of Rocking Deals noted that brands have seen a two-to-four-fold growth.

He, however, was of the view that the growth could have been 8 times in the absence of instability in the job market.

E-commerce
In terms of the payment gateways, he said that UPI will continue to lead the online transactions. Pixabay

“The refurbished segment is also rising as people are more cost-conscious and acceptance that refurbishes is majorly repacked goods is driving this segment forward,” he said.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: राम के स्वागत में रोशनी से नहाई अयोध्या

On the evolution on the tech front, Singh said that small businesses are integrating payment gateways on their websites and apps, which was not present earlier.

“We are also looking to integrate chatbots so that we can handle customer queries efficiently. So, for us, it is about POS and customer engagement technology,” he added.

Abhinav Girdhar, Founder of Appy Pie said that the smaller businesses in India who were not so keen on going digital, have finally done so because that is where all the customers are.

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh To Set Up Air Quality Monitoring Stations

On the interface of e-commerce sites and apps, he said: “The interface has to become simpler than ever because the consumer demographics have shifted drastically.”

In terms of the payment gateways, he said that UPI will continue to lead the online transactions. (IANS)

Previous articleMusicians and Brain Scientists Together For A Virtual Event
Next articleArunachal Resettling 190 Tribal Families to Build Airport

RELATED ARTICLES

Environment

Arunachal Resettling 190 Tribal Families to Build Airport

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Arunachal Pradesh government is resettling around 190 displaced Chakma tribal families elsewhere and to acquire some land from neighboring Assam to develop a...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Musicians and Brain Scientists Together For A Virtual Event

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Last Dance, to be held on November 18 virtually, will feature talks and performances by brain scientists and musicians. Attendees can get to learn...
Read more
Business

Jewelry Sellers Gear Up on Dhanteras in spite of Pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
It is Dhanteras-Diwali time and the jewelry stores in Kolkata geared up on Friday showcasing their best deals for customers. The shop owners were apprehensive...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Arunachal Resettling 190 Tribal Families to Build Airport

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The Arunachal Pradesh government is resettling around 190 displaced Chakma tribal families elsewhere and to acquire some land from neighboring Assam to develop a...
Read more

E-commerce Operations Flourishing During Pandemic

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
As more and more people are turning to e-commerce platforms for their shopping requirements amid the pandemic and social distancing norms, e-commerce operations also...
Read more

Musicians and Brain Scientists Together For A Virtual Event

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The Last Dance, to be held on November 18 virtually, will feature talks and performances by brain scientists and musicians. Attendees can get to learn...
Read more

Jewelry Sellers Gear Up on Dhanteras in spite of Pandemic

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
It is Dhanteras-Diwali time and the jewelry stores in Kolkata geared up on Friday showcasing their best deals for customers. The shop owners were apprehensive...
Read more

Firecrackers’ Ban Protects Vulnerable People

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Health experts have supported the ban on firecrackers in Telangana saying the move will go a long way in protecting vulnerable groups including COVID-19...
Read more

Here Are Some Things to Know About Diwali Celebration

Indian festivals NewsGram Desk - 0
BY NEHA HEGDE Diwali -- the festival of lights and the biggest Hindu festival among other festivals is celebrated for five consecutive days. Each day...
Read more

Diwali Puja 2020: Everything You Need To Know About Timings, Muhurat

Indian festivals NewsGram Desk - 0
Diwali is around the corner and everyone is busy with the preparations. On the eve of Diwali, the most important ritual is to perform...
Read more

Quick Guide To Buy The Best Term Plan In India

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Yashvi Jain Earlier, when you buy an insurance policy, either an agent or the branch will assist you with the premium calculation, depending on...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada