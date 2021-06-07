Monday, June 7, 2021
Lead StoryLife Style

Easy Refreshing Summer Cocktails

Here are a few of Jack Daniel's famous summer drinks to try out

0
Muddle 3 mint sprigs, sugar, and water in the bottom of a julep cup. Fill glass with crushed ice, add bourbon, and stir. Garnish with more ice and fresh mint leaves. Pixabay

Just like we move turtleneck sweaters to the back of the closet, it’s time we retire liquor and bring on clear spirits, fruit juices, and crushed ice. The summer season demands refreshing drinks, alcoholic or not, served in tall, frosted glasses.

Here are some signature summer cocktails from Jack Daniel’s to try out:

THE WASHINGTON

INGREDIENTS:

1 1/2 parts Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel

4 parts water, divided in half

2 spoonfuls of sugar

4 black tea bags

Cocktails
Serve in a glass filled with ice. Garnish with mint sprigs. IANS

1 part fresh mint leaves

Juice of 1/2 a lemon

Juice of 1/2 a lime

Mint sprig

INSTRUCTIONS:

In a saucepan, boil 2 parts of water with the sugar. Remove from heat and add tea bags. Steep for 8 minutes, then discard bags. Add the remaining cups of water. Transfer to a pitcher and chill. Add mint and crush with a wooden spoon until fragrant. Stir in the remaining ingredients. Serve in a glass filled with ice. Garnish with mint sprigs.

THE TENNESSEE BREEZE

INGREDIENTS:

2 parts Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey

1 part cranberry juice

Cocktails
Pour contents into a chilled rocks glass, top off with chilled tonic water and enjoy. Pixabay

1 part orange juice

1 spritz of tonic water

2 parts ice

INSTRUCTIONS:

In a blender, combine ice, juices, and Tennessee Honey. Blend until desired consistency is achieved. Pour contents into a chilled rocks glass, top off with chilled tonic water and enjoy.

SWEET TEA SMASH

INGREDIENTS:

1 part Jack Daniel’s Gentleman Jack

1 1/2 parts unsweetened iced tea

1 part cane syrup

3 lemon wedges

6 mint leaves

Cocktails
Pour into glass and top off with tea. Garnish with a lemon wedge. IANS

INSTRUCTIONS:

Add 4 mint leaves and two lemon wedges to the tea and steep for 15 minutes. Muddle the remaining mint leaves, lemon wedges, and cane syrup in the whiskey. Add ice, and shake well. Pour into glass and top off with tea. Garnish with a lemon wedge.

TENNESSEE MULE

INGREDIENTS:

1 part Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7

2 to 3 parts ginger beer

Lime wedge

3 ice cubes

Mint to rub into the glass

Mint garnish

INSTRUCTIONS:

Cocktails
Pour in Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey and fill with chilled ginger beer. Stir well, garnish with mint and enjoy. IANS

Squeeze then place lime wedge into a copper Mule mug or Collins glass. Add ice cubes. Pour in Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey and fill with chilled ginger beer. Stir well, garnish with mint and enjoy.

JACK HONEY LEMONADE

INGREDIENTS

1 part Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey

3 parts lemonade

INSTRUCTIONS

Combine ingredients in a tall glass over ice and garnish with a cherry.

WOODFORD RESERVE MINT JULEP

INGREDIENTS

2 oz Woodford Reserve Bourbon

1 tbsp Sugar

Cocktails
Combine ingredients in a tall glass over ice and garnish with a cherry. IANS

3 Fresh Mint Leaves

Crushed Ice 1 oz

Water

INSTRUCTIONS

Muddle 3 mint sprigs, sugar, and water in the bottom of a julep cup. Fill glass with crushed ice, add bourbon, and stir. Garnish with more ice and fresh mint leaves. (IANS/KB)

