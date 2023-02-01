Union Budget 2023: No news on capital gains tax is good news for markets

Stock markets cheered the Union Budget 2023-24, as among other reasons, there were no changes in the treatment of capital gains tax.

Suresh Surana, Founder, of RSM India, said the widespread apprehension of enhancement of capital gains tax or new taxes to meet additional outlay has also been addressed with no changes in this respect.

The corporate tax regime is already very attractive with effective tax rates of 25.17 percent, and even a lower tax rate of 17.16 percent for new manufacturing companies. The possible areas for further improvement are the extension of the period for commencement of manufacture for availing the lower tax rate and reduction of tax on dividends to a maximum of 20 percent, Surana said.