India is investment destination of the decade

With longstanding trends of a solid economic growth, young demographics, urbanisation and the rise of an aspirational middle class, India stands out as one big shining star in the global economy, HSBC said in a report.

New growth drivers like digitalisation, the rapid ascend of India’s start up ecosystem, high tech exports, maturing reforms and the strength of the corporate balance sheets altogether greatly enhance growth prospects and investability of the Indian economy, the report said.

These should in turn create unprecedented investment opportunities in the country over the next five to ten years.

India’s solid macroeconomic fundamentals put it on track to be the global growth engine in the coming decade and beyond.