How Are Non-Economic Damages in a PI Claim Calculated?

By Sara Canning
Non-economic damages include the intangible losses that a person may suffer, that is to say, the pain, emotional hurt, and disruption to their home or normal life. These losses mean something, despite not leaving a receipt. Even when someone files a personal injury claim, the question is how a deeply personal experience gets the same justice when it comes to its value.
That process includes examining evidence, comparing similar cases, and determining how much harm has been caused. Accordingly, non-economic damages frequently influence the essence of a claim by exposing the complete impact an injury will have on the day-to-day life of an individual. This post provides an overview of how to calculate these types of damages.
Non-economic losses entail an injury that causes the loss or increase of personal, emotional, or psychological resources. These impact the quality of life by breaking down the victim’s comfort.
They include loss of pleasure, pain, emotional distress, strained relationships, and long-term enjoyment-related changes. Courts will consider them as actual injury, despite the absence of receipts and a monetary trail.
Generally, these losses have a monetary value that courts assign according to the multiplier method or per diem method. The multiplier method begins by calculating the total economic losses, and a number is then used with the severity of the injury as a reference.
The per diem method gives a daily dollar amount for each day the injured individual has pain until they heal or stabilize. Each is structured through an intimate lens. Judges and lawyers pick the path that fits the evidence, damages for the lifetime of the injury, and the long-term plan.
The ultimate amount attributed to the non-economic damages is affected by many factors. Bigger injuries typically get higher amounts because they impact every facet of someone’s life. Additional recovery periods, chronic pain, and visibly different lives drive the value up as well.
Conversely, treatment gaps, low-impact collisions, or evidence of small disruption tend to lower that final amount. The credibility of what the injured person describes is also a significant determinant of the outcome.
Good documentation reinforces such claims of intangible injury. Medical notes, therapy records, personal journals, and witness accounts give a story of how the wound disrupts everyday living. Those are things you’re consistent with, and courts appreciate that. That picture has been enriched by testimony from the experts.
Doctors, psychologists, and life-care planners articulate how chronic pain or emotional strain limits future activities. Their point of view tends to narrow the gap between what the claimant describes and what the court needs to assess safely.
Insurance adjusters have the same evidence courts do, but do so with a mind to control the cost. They depend on software, past case evidence, and internal formulas to attempt to project a potential range of payout. Adjusters also consider cycles of medical treatment and times of recovery, photographs, and videos showing how the injury occurred.
They frequently question if anything is inconsistent or if some treatment is delayed simply because the details will, in fact, reduce the value of the claim. A highly documented and unambiguous case in much of the expert community tends to be the case that is most taken seriously in negotiations.
Giving an actual number to intangible harm never feels obvious, but the procedure by which it’s calculated is known. Courts and insurance adjusters sort through the evidence, measure real-life impacts, and use structured approaches to reach the figure that depicts the full extent of the injury.
A strong claim tells a story without bias, relying on credible evidence and leaving us little room to evaluate how much evidence we can trust it.
Non-economic loss takes into account emotional, physical, and personal losses.
Courts value assets more often through a multiplier or per diem.
Results depend on severity, duration of recovery, and credibility.
There is an evidence base for the claim in documentation and contributions from experts.
Insurance adjusters rely on formulas as well as past cases and evidence to determine value.
