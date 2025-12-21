How Are Non-Economic Damages in a PI Claim Calculated?

Non-economic damages include the intangible losses that a person may suffer, that is to say, the pain, emotional hurt, and disruption to their home or normal life. These losses mean something, despite not leaving a receipt. Even when someone files a personal injury claim, the question is how a deeply personal experience gets the same justice when it comes to its value.

That process includes examining evidence, comparing similar cases, and determining how much harm has been caused. Accordingly, non-economic damages frequently influence the essence of a claim by exposing the complete impact an injury will have on the day-to-day life of an individual. This post provides an overview of how to calculate these types of damages.

What Counts as Non-economic Damages?

Non-economic losses entail an injury that causes the loss or increase of personal, emotional, or psychological resources. These impact the quality of life by breaking down the victim’s comfort.

They include loss of pleasure, pain, emotional distress, strained relationships, and long-term enjoyment-related changes. Courts will consider them as actual injury, despite the absence of receipts and a monetary trail.