Union Budget 2026–27 Likely on February 1, FM Sitharaman to Present her Ninth Consecutive Budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is reportedly set to present the Union Budget for the financial year 2026–27 on February 1, 2026. On January 7, 2026, the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) suggested beginning the Budget Session of Parliament on January 28, 2026, with the Union Budget to be presented on February 1, 2026, which falls on a Sunday.

The presentation of the Budget on a weekend is a rare instance, as the government is sticking to its February 1 timeline to ensure the timely implementation of budget proposals from the start of the financial year, according to media reports.

Finance Minister Sitharaman will present the Budget for a record ninth time. The 2026–27 Budget Session will mark only the second time the Union Budget is tabled on a Sunday. Previously, this occurred on February 28, 1999, when then Finance Minister Yashwant Singh presented the Union Budget for the financial year 1999–2000.