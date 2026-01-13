Paying Employees in Crypto: Crypto CPA Explains Accounting and Tax Considerations

As crypto becomes more mainstream, more and more businesses are exploring the option of paying their employees using cryptocurrency. From startups to well-established companies with global teams, having a crypto payroll can offer unmatched speed, flexibility, and borderless payments; it nonetheless possesses very real accounting and tax obligations. In this post, the team at Onchain Accounting will explain the accounting and tax standpoint of paying employees in crypto, what businesses should watch out for, and how a crypto CPA can help.

Can you pay employees with cryptocurrency?

Yes, you have the option of paying your employees using cryptocurrencies. However, the approval process to do so can be quite complicated. This is because the Federal Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) requires all employers to pay their employees regular and overtime wages in “cash or non-negotiable” instruments. This has historically been represented by fiat currency such as the U.S. dollar.

Therefore, using cryptocurrency to pay minimum and overtime wages for non-exempt employees and minimum weekly salaries for exempt employees with cryptocurrency could be a violation of the FLSA. That being said, if you are insistent on paying using crypto, the best strategy would be to pay at least regular wages in fiat currency while paying any additional compensation through crypto.