₹3.5 Crore Spent on Gobar and Gau Mutra Under Guise of Cancer Research—Govt Project Flagged for Financial Irregularity

Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary Science University, a government college in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, has come under scrutiny following allegations of financial irregularities and questionable spending. The controversy surrounds a government-funded research initiative that sought to explore cow-based products – gobar, gau mutra, and milk – as a treatment for diseases like cancer. The project, launched in 2011, received ₹3.5 crore in state funding under a Panchagavya research scheme after the university initially proposed a budget of about ₹8 crore.

The initiative focused on Panchagavya, a traditional formulation comprising gobar (cow dung), gau mutra (cow urine) and dairy products, which proponents claimed could have therapeutic benefits for illnesses such as cancer and tuberculosis. More than a decade after it was launched, a complaint to district authorities prompted the Divisional Commissioner to order an inquiry into how public funds were utilised for the project and what outcomes were delivered.

An investigation team headed by Additional Collector Raghuvar Maravi examined spending between 2011 and 2018. Its findings, submitted to the Collector, raised concerns about inflated costs, purchases outside the approved estimates and expenditures deemed non-essential to the stated research objectives.

The investigation highlighted that around ₹1.92 crore was spent on sourcing basic materials such as cow dung, cow urine, storage vessels, raw materials and machinery – which should have cost no more than ₹15–20 lakh, according to the probe team. They also flagged other expenditures: the purchase of a vehicle worth approximately ₹7.5 lakh, which investigators said was not part of the sanctioned estimate; fuel and vehicle maintenance costs amounted to over ₹7.5 lakh; labour payments of about ₹3.5 lakh; and spending of roughly ₹15 lakh on furniture and electronic equipment. The report also questioned the necessity of 23 to 24 air trips undertaken by university staff to cities including Goa, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad in the name of research.

Maravi said documents provided during the inquiry revealed gaps in implementation as well. “Some training was to be given to farmers, but it was not mentioned what training was imparted,” he said, adding that the research was intended to address serious diseases such as cancer. The investigation also noted that vehicles allegedly purchased could not be traced and that air travel expenses were not reflected in the original estimates.