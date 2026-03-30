Census 2027 Goes Digital: Government Announces Self-Enumeration Option, Two-Phase Exercise, Caste Data Collection and Strict Confidentiality Under Census Law

Census 2027 will officially start to be conducted from April 1, 2026. The Government of India has confirmed that the upcoming Census 2027 will transition to a digital format. In a significant first for the country, citizens will have the option to enumerate themselves through a dedicated web portal. The upcoming census will be the 16th Census in the series and 8th since India’s independence. Long overdue since 2021, it was stalled keeping in mind the global Covid-19 pandemic crisis.

Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India Mritunjay Kumar Narayan, informed the media on March 30, 2026, that India's 2027 Census will be a fully digital exercise conducted in two main phases. He further said that during the first phase, citizens will have the option to fill out their own census details using an online portal that will be available in 16 languages.

See Also: The Enduring Case Of Habib Zahir, A Pakistani Spy Who Helped Catch Former Indian Naval Officer Kulbhushan Jadhav—Where Is He Now?