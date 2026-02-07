Why M. O. Mathai’s Controversial Memoir Reminiscences of the Nehru Age Is Back in the Headlines After More Than Four Decades?

The commotion began on February 3, 2026, after Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi attempted to quote a portion from an excerpt of an unpublished memoir by former Chief of Army Staff General M. M. Naravane titled Four Stars of Destiny.

Parliament echoed with chaos after Gandhi displayed pages from The Caravan magazine, which contains excerpts from Naravane’s memoir to support. The memoir refers to the 2020 India–China standoff, during which several political leaders were accused of negligence.

Gandhi pointed out Prime Minister Modi’s alleged inability to make a prompt decision during the 2020 military clashes. He claimed that, according to General Naravane’s memoir, PM Modi failed to take a responsible decision and allegedly said, “do whatever he wants (jo uchit samjho wo karo).” According to media reports, at least 20 Indian troops lost their lives in the border clash.

General Naravane’s Four Stars of Destiny has not been officially published and has been in the grey area for clearance since 2024. Amid the chaos over the memoir, the reference to the book by Rahul Gandhi during the Lok Sabha session was objected to by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Amit Shah.

On February 4, 2026, Nishikant Dubey dug into history by mentioning several books that were banned from publication during the Nehru–Congress era. Dubey cited the infamous memoir by M. O. Mathai, Reminiscences of the Nehru Age (1978), along with the novel Edwina and Nehru and the dramatized biography of Sonia Gandhi, The Red Sari, among others.

