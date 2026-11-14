Economy

India registers highest single month export numbers with merchandise trade gap widens in month of October

India exported Merchandise worth $49.47 billion in the month of October, 2026 which is a almost 45% YoY growth, highest in last five years, compared to $34.11 billion of the same month last year.
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The cumulative April-October 2026-27 trade of India now stands at total worth of Imports $662.19 billion and exports at $568.84 billion.X
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INDIA has achieved highest export (Goods & Services Included) in the month of October 2026 with almost $90 billion ($89.99 billion) compared to $69.27 billion in the same month last year registering a Year-over-Year (YoY) growth of 29.90%, third-highest monthly growth in last five years, according to data released by Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Friday November 13, 2026. 

India exported Merchandise worth $49.47 billion in the month of October, 2026 which is a almost 45% YoY growth, highest in last five years, compared to $34.11 billion of the same month last year.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said the merchandise exports have broken all the previous records, registering a new achievement. “This is the highest-ever monthly merchandise export value, along with the highest monthly growth of 45.06% in the last five years. The total exports are also estimated at $89.99 billion in October 2026, which is again the highest-ever monthly export value. We have not achieved $89.99 billion ever till now in any month. This is also the third-highest monthly growth rate of 29.90% in the last five years.”

While the imports for Goods & Services for the month of October, 2026 has also risen to $110 billion vis-à-vis October 2025’s value of $94.42 billion leading the trade deficit to $20.09 billion in October, 2026 which is almost $5 billion less than $25.15 billion of the same month last year. 

The cumulative April-October 2026-27 trade of India now stands at total worth of Imports $662.19 billion and exports at $568.84 billion taking the trade deficit up to $93.35 billion compared to $83.25 billion of the same period of last month.

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The total contribution of Merchandise (Goods) export in the financial year yet (April-October) is $309 billion while imports worth of $527.21 billion and in the service sector the total exports yet stands at imports of $134.98 billion against the exports of $259.78 billion.

Merchandise trade deficit has widened 

The total Merchandise exports of India for the month of October, 2026 stands at $49.47 billion against the record imports of $89.35 billion taking the total trade deficit to $39.88 billion which is a slightly lower than October last year’s $42.58 billion. But the deficit is highest in the last 12 months due to mountain fuel prices. 

The exports jump of 45 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in October, 2026 which is a highest monthly increase in the last five years, is Majorly driven by merchandise export growth of Petroleum Products, Electronic Goods, Gems & Jewellery, Organic & Inorganic Chemicals, and Engineering Goods.

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While services exports in the month of October, 2026 is $40.51billion against the imports of $20.72 billion displaying a trade surplus of almost $20 billion. This $20 billion trade surplus in services has narrowed the almost $40 billion trade deficit in the Merchandise in the month of October, 2026 taking the total trade deficit in the month of October to almost $20 billion. 


[Rh/GS]

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