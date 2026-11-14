India registers highest single month export numbers with merchandise trade gap widens in month of October

INDIA has achieved highest export (Goods & Services Included) in the month of October 2026 with almost $90 billion ($89.99 billion) compared to $69.27 billion in the same month last year registering a Year-over-Year (YoY) growth of 29.90%, third-highest monthly growth in last five years, according to data released by Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Friday November 13, 2026.

India exported Merchandise worth $49.47 billion in the month of October, 2026 which is a almost 45% YoY growth, highest in last five years, compared to $34.11 billion of the same month last year.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said the merchandise exports have broken all the previous records, registering a new achievement. “This is the highest-ever monthly merchandise export value, along with the highest monthly growth of 45.06% in the last five years. The total exports are also estimated at $89.99 billion in October 2026, which is again the highest-ever monthly export value. We have not achieved $89.99 billion ever till now in any month. This is also the third-highest monthly growth rate of 29.90% in the last five years.”

While the imports for Goods & Services for the month of October, 2026 has also risen to $110 billion vis-à-vis October 2025’s value of $94.42 billion leading the trade deficit to $20.09 billion in October, 2026 which is almost $5 billion less than $25.15 billion of the same month last year.

The cumulative April-October 2026-27 trade of India now stands at total worth of Imports $662.19 billion and exports at $568.84 billion taking the trade deficit up to $93.35 billion compared to $83.25 billion of the same period of last month.