Sidhu Moose Wala's unreleased song 'Phantom Ferrari' sparks ownership dispute: Late Punjabi singer's parents threaten legal action against Saga Music claiming unauthorized release

SIDHU MOOSE WALA'S new song Phantom Ferrari, released posthumously, has sparked controversy with the late singer’s parents objecting to the label not asking them for permission before releasing it. The long-standing dispute over the ownership of the Moose Wala’s unreleased songs between his parents and the music label Saga Music continues with the former now threatening legal action.
In a statement given on Thursday, November 12, 2026, the Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh and mother Charan Kaur allege that the label is moving ahead with the release of the song without seeking the couple’s consent or approval. According to their statement, the family has asked Saga Music to put the track on hold until further discussion. However, the label released Phantom Ferrari on November 13, 2026 with the track gaining 509K views in 14 hours.
Saga Music maintains that Sidhu Moose Wala had signed an agreement in 2020 giving the label the rights to his unreleased song Phantom. After the dispute was renewed with a statement from the late singer’s parents, the label issued a statement on its social media on November 13, 2026. In a message originally written in Punjabi, Saga Music said that they had made direct payment to Sidhu after he agreed to give them the rights of the song. They claim to have spent money on video making, music production, mixing and mastering, making it their own intellectual property.
The label says that they respect Sidhu’s parents, referring to his father as “uncle ji,” whom they have tried to contact over 100 times over the years. “During our last phone conversation, he (Sidhu’s father) clearly said that if you have all the documents complete and correct, then you can release this song whenever you want. We have always respected him and continue to do so,” the statement read.
Saga Music maintains that they don’t want a public fight with Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur but respectfully demands justice and authority for the song they have paid for. While addressing the fans, the label says that this should not be considered a fight between the two sides. While they will always sympathize with and respect Sidhu Moose Wala’s parents, the label expects the same dignity for themself and their team, crew and those who have worked on this project. Saga Music concluded by writing, “Sidhu’s legacy lives in the hearts of his fans. Our rights are based on our documents. Both should be respected. We will continue to respect Sidhu’s family. We will continue to respect his fans. But we will also stand for our team, our company and the rights we have earned with our hard work. Because the people working behind the camera also have families, dreams and self respect.”
[Rh/HP]
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