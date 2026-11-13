Sidhu Moose Wala's unreleased song 'Phantom Ferrari' sparks ownership dispute: Late Punjabi singer's parents threaten legal action against Saga Music claiming unauthorized release

Saga Music issues statement addressing ownership controversy

Saga Music maintains that Sidhu Moose Wala had signed an agreement in 2020 giving the label the rights to his unreleased song Phantom. After the dispute was renewed with a statement from the late singer’s parents, the label issued a statement on its social media on November 13, 2026. In a message originally written in Punjabi, Saga Music said that they had made direct payment to Sidhu after he agreed to give them the rights of the song. They claim to have spent money on video making, music production, mixing and mastering, making it their own intellectual property.

The label says that they respect Sidhu’s parents, referring to his father as “uncle ji,” whom they have tried to contact over 100 times over the years. “During our last phone conversation, he (Sidhu’s father) clearly said that if you have all the documents complete and correct, then you can release this song whenever you want. We have always respected him and continue to do so,” the statement read.