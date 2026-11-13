Choking in Delhi's toxic air? Here are 5 simple ways to protect yourself from pollution

Always wear a mask while going outside. If the air quality is poor and you still have to step out because of work commitments or any other reason, always remember to carry a mask. When it comes to air pollution, your normal cloth mask may not help. N95, KN95 and FFP2 masks are some options that can help protect you against air pollution.

Make sure that the mask fits you properly because if it doesn't, there is no point in wearing one. Remember, you need to protect your lungs from the fine particles in the air when pollution levels are high, and for that, you need to use these masks. Basic cloth masks, bandanas and medical masks will not provide adequate protection against air pollution particles.