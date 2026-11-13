Choking in Delhi's toxic air? Here are 5 simple ways to protect yourself from pollution

AIR POLLUTION has become a major concern in recent times, with air quality continuing to deteriorate. The problem affects people's day-to-day lives, with breathing difficulties and eye irritation being some of the common symptoms. Several states in North India, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, are facing serious air quality issues, with thick smog engulfing many areas.
Exposure to polluted air can cause coughing and throat irritation and worsen existing respiratory conditions. People with asthma or cardiovascular problems are at greater risk, with some even travelling to hill stations to escape the pollution. While not everyone can move to a hill station, here are some tips you can follow to protect yourself from air pollution.
Always wear a mask while going outside. If the air quality is poor and you still have to step out because of work commitments or any other reason, always remember to carry a mask. When it comes to air pollution, your normal cloth mask may not help. N95, KN95 and FFP2 masks are some options that can help protect you against air pollution.
Make sure that the mask fits you properly because if it doesn't, there is no point in wearing one. Remember, you need to protect your lungs from the fine particles in the air when pollution levels are high, and for that, you need to use these masks. Basic cloth masks, bandanas and medical masks will not provide adequate protection against air pollution particles.
Many health specialists advise people against exercising outside when the air quality is poor. Some people like to walk or jog outside as part of their daily exercise routine, but it is important to be careful and check the air quality before going out. You should check local air pollution forecasts daily through AQI websites and identify areas with high pollution levels so that you can avoid going there.
Only go running when pollution levels are not too high, as greater exposure to polluted air can lead to health issues. Also, when you exercise, you tend to breathe heavily, often through your mouth, which can lead to inhaling more polluted air without it being filtered through your nose.
While the air quality outside is poor, you also need to protect the indoor air to stay safe. The first thing you can do is place air-purifying plants inside your room, such as aloe vera, ivy and spider plants. You should keep these plants in both your home and office. These plants are also low-maintenance and do not require frequent watering or direct sunlight.
While plants may help, their effect can take time. For fast help you should also consider using an air purifier. This is especially important for pregnant women, older people, children and those with existing medical conditions. All of these are more vulnerable to health problems caused by air pollution. Make sure they are protected from harmful air by using an air purifier.
After thinking about protecting yourself outdoors, consider how you can improve your body's ability to tackle the problem. The first thing you can do is eat healthy foods which are rich in vitamins. It will help strengthen your immune system and support your body in dealing with the effects of air pollution. Include foods rich in Vitamin C, magnesium and omega-3 fatty acids in your diet. A balanced diet containing Vitamins A, C and E can also help protect the body against inflammation caused by pollution and other toxins.
Other than a balanced diet a good steam bath can also help you relax the airways and help assist the body to eliminate toxins. Try steam inhalation with a few drops of eucalyptus oil to help relieve nasal congestion and soothe irritated airways. While this method can help you it will not remove pollutants from the lungs or eliminate toxins from the body.
The last tip is to maintain proper ventilation, which can help minimise the concentration of airborne pollutants inside the house. Increase ventilation to allow more fresh air to enter your home when the outdoor air quality is favourable. Try to maximise ventilation when cleaning, cooking or unpacking new furniture, electronics and other items. These items may release volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which can be harmful.
Even when you are not using certain household products, they may continue to release VOCs. These products may include paints, cleaning supplies, cosmetics such as deodorants and nail polishes, building materials, etc. Try to keep these products outside your living area or store them in a separate place.
[OG/VP/HP]
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