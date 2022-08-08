JEE-Main result out, 24 students score 100% marks

It is worth mentioning that students who perform well in JEE-Main will be able to appear for JEE Advanced. Students securing a good rank in JEE Advanced will get admission in reputed engineering institutes of the country including IITs across the country.

"To make the examination system transparent, the question paper along with the answer key and the recorded responses were displayed on the website for verification by the examinees. The revised answer key was published on the website after being verified by the subject experts," said Dr. Sadhna Parashar, Senior Director (Examination), NTA.

A control room was opened on the NTA campus, where virtual observers were deployed to oversee the live coverage of all examination centers in India. Live surveillance was done through CCTV to prevent malpractices in the examination. NTA has also arranged for live viewing of remote locations and recording of the CCTV system of all examination centers located at the NTA Control Room. About 35,000 cameras were installed per shift.

Along with the release of the result, the National Testing Agency said that during the examination, jammers were installed at all the centers to prevent malpractices like copying through mobile or any other electronic device by the examinees using the mobile network. A total of about 29,000 jammers were installed per shift of all 14 shifts. The examinations were conducted with precautions related to COVID-19. (AA/IANS)