Padhega India! Badhega India! Secretary Sanjay Kumar asks to focus on Education

"We are moving away from the book-based education system and technology is playing a key role in it," he added.

He further stated that liberal arts need to regain their ground and the industry, and academia must work towards it.

"Let us re-imagine our system before we reboot," said Kumar.

The Secretary mentioned that there are around 260 million students from classes 1 to 12 in India who are going to 1.48 million schools including 1.05 million government schools.

There are around 9.6 million teachers who are part of these schools, so their training and infrastructure should also be addressed. The government, he said, is committed to providing necessary support to the sector.

"This is the time when we must start looking and capitalizing on the NEP," asserted Kumar.

Highlighting the importance of the New Education Policy 2020, Kumar said that the NEP 2020 encapsulates the DNA of society and how a society has to develop and build itself around the education that is envisaged in it.