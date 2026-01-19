Cases of Caste Discrimination Across Universities Surge by 118%: UGC Data Reveals

Key Points
The UGC released data on complaints of caste discrimination across higher education institutions from 2019-24, based on a directive by the Supreme Court.
Caste discrimination complaints rose from 173 in 2019–20 to 378 in 2023–24, with a total 1,160 complaints received in that timeframe. Complaints rose by 118.4%, while pending cases increasing from 18 to 108.
This follows the announcement of the UGC new equity regulations meant to curb caste discrimination across higher education.
Complaints of caste based discrimination in Indian universities and colleges have increased by 118.4% over five years, according to data submitted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to a parliamentary panel and the Supreme Court in 2025.
The number of complaints rose from 173 in 2019–20 to 378 in 2023–24. Between 2019–20 and 2023–24, the UGC received 1,160 complaints from Equal Opportunity Cells and Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe Cells across 704 universities and 1,553 colleges. Of these, 1,052 complaints were marked as resolved, giving a disposal rate of 90.68%. At the same time, pending cases climbed steadily, reaching 108 in 2023–24 compared with 18 in 2019–20.
Year wise figures shared with the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports showed a gradual rise before a sharper jump. Complaints stood at 182 in 2020–21, 186 in 2021–22, and 241 in 2022–23, before rising to 378 in 2023–24.
A senior UGC official, quoted by Hindustan Times, said the increase could reflect greater student awareness of SC/ST Cells and Equal Opportunity Cells rather than only a rise in discrimination. The official added that these bodies were resolving cases more proactively.
However, several academics questioned the credibility of the reported resolution rate.
Delhi University professor N. Sukumar said most SC/ST Cells function under administrative control and lack independent decision making power because their members are nominated by the university administration. He argued that this structure affects impartiality in serious cases.
Jawaharlal Nehru University faculty member and former SC/ST Cell member D.K. Loboiyal made a similar observation, saying that the autonomy of these cells had weakened over time. He noted that rising complaint numbers could indicate both better reporting and continuing discrimination.
Former UGC chairperson Sukhadeo Thorat said Equal Opportunity Cells were created under the UGC’s Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2012, while SC/ST Cells were originally designed to handle service and employment matters. He said problems arise when institutions blur this distinction and route all grievances through internal mechanisms.
The data was compiled after a January 2025 Supreme Court directive that required the UGC to collect information on caste discrimination complaints under the 2012 regulations. The directive followed a petition filed after the death of University of Hyderabad PhD scholar Rohith Vemula. The petition sought stronger accountability mechanisms to address caste discrimination in higher education.
Earlier in January 2026, the UGC notified draft equity regulations after criticism that earlier versions diluted protections. The new draft asked universities to set up equity committees and equal opportunity centres, along with 24/7 helplines and online complaint mechanisms.
Despite these steps, concerns remain about how complaints are handled on campuses, who controls the grievance bodies, and whether internal mechanisms provide real justice to affected students.
