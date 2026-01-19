Cases of Caste Discrimination Across Universities Surge by 118%: UGC Data Reveals

Complaints of caste based discrimination in Indian universities and colleges have increased by 118.4% over five years, according to data submitted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to a parliamentary panel and the Supreme Court in 2025.

The number of complaints rose from 173 in 2019–20 to 378 in 2023–24. Between 2019–20 and 2023–24, the UGC received 1,160 complaints from Equal Opportunity Cells and Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe Cells across 704 universities and 1,553 colleges. Of these, 1,052 complaints were marked as resolved, giving a disposal rate of 90.68%. At the same time, pending cases climbed steadily, reaching 108 in 2023–24 compared with 18 in 2019–20.

Year wise figures shared with the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports showed a gradual rise before a sharper jump. Complaints stood at 182 in 2020–21, 186 in 2021–22, and 241 in 2022–23, before rising to 378 in 2023–24.

A senior UGC official, quoted by Hindustan Times, said the increase could reflect greater student awareness of SC/ST Cells and Equal Opportunity Cells rather than only a rise in discrimination. The official added that these bodies were resolving cases more proactively.

However, several academics questioned the credibility of the reported resolution rate.