Parents of Divyang Learners Urge NIOS to Introduce Inclusive Education Reforms

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) A group of parents representing Divyang (specially-abled) learners has appealed to National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) authorities to implement key policy reforms to make the education system more inclusive and accessible for students with disabilities.

The board practicals for secondary and senior secondary learners are scheduled to begin on March 17.

Parents of Divyang learners have raised several concerns related to subject combinations, examination patterns, evaluation methods, and practical guidelines at the Secondary and Senior Secondary levels in a detailed letter addressed to the Chairperson of NIOS.

The letter, dated March 6, was sent via email and also tweeted by the parents.

The representation, submitted earlier through emails and hard copies to the NIOS Regional Centre in Pune, states that despite earlier communication in November and December 2025, the issues remain unresolved. Parents say the lack of any response has compelled them to once again request authorities to examine the matter in the interest of Divyang learners.

They have highlighted the following issues with the NIOS.

Demand for Flexible Subject Choices

One of the important demands raised by parents is allowing students with disabilities to opt for Data Entry Operations (DEO) along with an additional vocational subject at the Secondary level. Presently, the NIOS prospectus does not permit learners choosing DEO to select another vocational course.

Parents argue that digital skills such as MS Word, Excel, and PowerPoint are essential for functional independence and employment opportunities, mainly for students who may not pursue mainstream higher education.

Bhakti Rathod, a special needs educator and mother, stressed the importance of strengthening skill-based education for such learners.

"Data Entry Operations must be a core subject, not just vocational. Mastering MS Office is a vital career gateway for students with special needs. To ensure future independence, one vocational subject should be mandatory at both the Secondary and Senior Secondary levels. We must prioritise simple exam formats and accessible structures that allow every child to excel. Let’s make education truly valuable by focusing on functional skills over rote memorisation," she said.