On PM Modi’s Suggestion, Centre Asks Universities to Join Government Surveys and Review Journalism Courses “To Make Them More Effective”

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Universities across India have been asked to participate in government surveys and review journalism courses following suggestions from PM Modi, according to The Telegraph. The report is based on communications circulated by the Ministry of Education and the University Grants Commission (UGC) to the Vice Chancellors of various universities.
In a letter dated 23 March 2026, UGC Secretary Manish R Joshi forwarded instructions from the Ministry of Education under the subject line: “Suggestion of Hon’ble Prime Minister regarding association of HEIs with surveys and review of journalism syllabus.”
“Universities and Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) may be associated on a challenge mode with various surveys being conducted by Government of India, Ministries/ Departments (such as MoSPI, MoHFW, etc),” the letter stated. “They may even be entrusted with the responsibility of undertaking certain surveys.”
The directive follows an earlier internal communication issued by the Department of Higher Education to the UGC and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on 22 September 2025, which noted that PM Modi had made suggestions regarding both involvement of universities in surveys and review of journalism courses.
The March communication further proposed reviewing journalism education.
“Syllabus in Journalism course may be reviewed to make them more effective. UGC & AICTE are requested to issue suitable advisories to institutions under your jurisdiction regarding the same matter,” the letter added.
However, the communication did not specify what changes should be made to journalism curricula or how universities should participate in government surveys. It also did not clarify whether students from all courses or specific disciplines would be involved, or whether participation would involve fieldwork, data analysis, or both.
Government surveys referenced in the communication include exercises conducted by the National Sample Survey Office under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, which carries out periodic surveys on employment, industry, and spending patterns, as well as the National Family Health Survey conducted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The communication also indicated that UGC and AICTE would issue advisories to institutions under their jurisdiction. While the UGC regulates general higher education courses, the AICTE oversees technical courses including engineering, management, and pharmacy.
Former UGC vice chairperson Bhushan Patwardhan welcomed the suggestion to review journalism syllabi, while arguing that reforms should extend to all disciplines.
“Journalism is supposed to bring out the true picture of society… With time, the syllabus should be revised,” he told The Telegraph. He also noted that the overall quality of higher education had declined and attributed this partly to the “quality of content” in courses.
Patwardhan advocated implementing the UGC Quality Mandate of 2021, which emphasises teacher training, faculty development programmes, accreditation, assessment reforms, and stronger industry linkages.
Meanwhile, PC Mohanan, former acting chairperson of the National Statistical Commission, said students may lack the expertise required for such exercises. “Universities can popularise survey and survey data. This will help get students ready to pursue careers in survey projects,” he said.
He added that statistics courses should be revised to include survey design, implementation, and data analysis, and that students from disciplines such as economics and sociology could be sensitised to data interpretation and survey methodologies.
Amitabh Panda, former additional director general of the National Sample Survey Office, suggested a middle approach, recommending that students be trained in survey techniques before participating in such exercises.
At the same time, some educationists noted that higher education institutions already assist in surveys in limited ways and that structured participation could improve data collection and policy planning.
The move comes amid broader efforts to align academic programmes with national priorities and strengthen institutional participation in policy related initiatives. However, with no detailed framework, timeline, or operational guidelines provided, doubts of transparency and political pressure surround the issue.
[DS]
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