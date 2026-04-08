On PM Modi’s Suggestion, Centre Asks Universities to Join Government Surveys and Review Journalism Courses “To Make Them More Effective”

“Universities and Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) may be associated on a challenge mode with various surveys being conducted by Government of India, Ministries/ Departments (such as MoSPI, MoHFW, etc),” the letter stated. “They may even be entrusted with the responsibility of undertaking certain surveys.”

The directive follows an earlier internal communication issued by the Department of Higher Education to the UGC and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on 22 September 2025, which noted that PM Modi had made suggestions regarding both involvement of universities in surveys and review of journalism courses.

The March communication further proposed reviewing journalism education.

“Syllabus in Journalism course may be reviewed to make them more effective. UGC & AICTE are requested to issue suitable advisories to institutions under your jurisdiction regarding the same matter,” the letter added.

However, the communication did not specify what changes should be made to journalism curricula or how universities should participate in government surveys. It also did not clarify whether students from all courses or specific disciplines would be involved, or whether participation would involve fieldwork, data analysis, or both.

Government surveys referenced in the communication include exercises conducted by the National Sample Survey Office under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, which carries out periodic surveys on employment, industry, and spending patterns, as well as the National Family Health Survey conducted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The communication also indicated that UGC and AICTE would issue advisories to institutions under their jurisdiction. While the UGC regulates general higher education courses, the AICTE oversees technical courses including engineering, management, and pharmacy.