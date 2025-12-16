From Higher Education Commission Bill to Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill: A Shift in India’s Higher Education Framework

Parliament’s Winter Session Day 11 saw the introduction of the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025, yesterday, December 15, 2025. Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan introduced the bill, with Opposition MPs Manish Tewari (INC), Saugat Ray (TMC), N.K Premachandran (RSP) and others opposing it.

The Opposition MPs flagged certain issues, such as the nomenclature of the bill being in Hindi which violates the Article 348 of the Constitution, and removing the autonomy of educational institutions, concentrating powers in the Centre’s hand.

Responding to these problems, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju said that the government will refer it to a Joint Parliamentary Committee. In the Lok Sabha’s Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting, he also took into consideration the Opposition’s request for more time to study the bill, as it is an extensive bill and requires more deliberation and a detailed study.

See Also: Air Pollution Crisis: Rahul Gandhi Demands a Debate in Lok Sabha