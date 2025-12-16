From Higher Education Commission Bill to Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill: A Shift in India’s Higher Education Framework

Key Points
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan introduced the bill in Lok Sabha yesterday, December 15, 2025.
The bill aims to empower the Universities and other higher educational institutions to achieve excellence in teaching, learning, research and innovation.
Many Academicians, Scholars and students have displayed their concerns against the bill, highlighting the centralisation of power to the government.
Parliament’s Winter Session Day 11 saw the introduction of the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025, yesterday, December 15, 2025. Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan introduced the bill, with Opposition MPs Manish Tewari (INC), Saugat Ray (TMC), N.K Premachandran (RSP) and others opposing it.
The Opposition MPs flagged certain issues, such as the nomenclature of the bill being in Hindi which violates the Article 348 of the Constitution, and removing the autonomy of educational institutions, concentrating powers in the Centre’s hand.
Responding to these problems, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju said that the government will refer it to a Joint Parliamentary Committee. In the Lok Sabha’s Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting, he also took into consideration the Opposition’s request for more time to study the bill, as it is an extensive bill and requires more deliberation and a detailed study.
The Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025 proposes merging the three educational statutory bodies- UGC (University Grants Commission), AICTE (All India Council of Technical Education), and the NCTE (National Council for Teacher Education) into one. However, it excludes medical colleges and law colleges from its domain. This body will be administered directly by the Ministry of Education.
The bill aims to empower universities and educational institutions to achieve excellence in teaching, learning, research and innovation. Previously named the Higher Education Commission of India (HECI) Bill, the government changed its name to align with its model of broader reform development goals.
The Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill comes under the NEP (National Educational Policy), 2020 vision. The bill proposes to have a Regulatory Council, an Accreditation Council, and a Standards Council that will function in their capacity for regulatory supervision, handling accreditation and ensuring academic standards are high. All these three councils will be governed directly by the single body/commission that the bill proposes to establish.
The Bill proposes that the single commission will be considered as an umbrella body, providing a comprehensive, detailed and holistic growth of higher education. It also aims to ensure proper coordination between the councils, and to create a streamlined educational structure for higher education that will encourage integrity, academic excellence, and public spirited-ness.
In 2018, when the HECI Bill was introduced, it faced severe backlash from the Opposition MPs, prominent academicians and students. On Monday, December 15, 2025, the Coordination Committee Against HECI (VBSA) said in a press conference in New Delhi that the VBSA Bill is a revised version of the HECI (2018) Bill which had faced hundreds of negative reaction and outrage, and was subsequently put on hold.
The bill presents certain limitations, which many critics have argued. India at present spends about 3% of the total GDP on education, which is half of the 6% standard as set by the NEP 2020. This is a problem in itself, because it leads to shortage of staff and faculty, lack of infrastructure, maintenance problems and higher fees. Another demerit is that the selection of Vice Chancellors (VCs) will go in the hands of the central committee of the Bill, thus removing powers from the states in decision making.
The bill also states that “The function of disbursal of grants to the centrally funded higher educational institutions shall be accordingly ensured through mechanisms devised by the Ministry of Education.” Teachers’ bodies have also highlighted this as a problem, as education is in the Concurrent List, and the powers of grants and penalties will directly go to the centre.
Many academicians, scholars and students have protested against the bill. They argue that instead of providing autonomy to educational institutions, it will place powers in the hands of the central government. They also argue that the states won’t have powers to regulate fees, offer scholarships and create the curriculum.
