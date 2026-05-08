No Toilets, Electricity or Enrolment—NITI Aayog Flags Major Gaps in India’s School Education System

India’s school system now includes 14.71 lakh schools serving more than 24.69 crore students, making it one of the largest education systems in the world. However, the report said structural weaknesses continue to affect quality and continuity in education.

According to the report, 1.19 lakh schools across India still do not have functional electricity. Nearly 98,592 schools lack functional girls’ toilets, while 61,540 schools have no usable toilets at all. Another 14,505 schools do not have access to water supply, and 59,829 schools lack handwashing facilities.

The report noted that although toilet coverage has improved over the years, the absence of gender-sensitive infrastructure continues to affect attendance and retention among adolescent girls.

Only 51.7% of government secondary schools currently have science laboratories, limiting practical and inquiry-based learning opportunities.

Teacher shortages emerged as another major concern. More than 1,04,125 schools in India are functioning with only one teacher, accounting for over 7% of all schools. Around 89% of these schools are located in rural areas. Bihar recorded the highest number of elementary teacher vacancies at 2,08,784, followed by Jharkhand with 80,341 vacancies and Madhya Pradesh with 47,122. In Jharkhand, the pupil-teacher ratio in government secondary schools stands at 47:1, significantly above the ideal range of 10:1 to 18:1.

The report said single-teacher schools force one individual to manage multiple grades and subjects simultaneously, while also handling administrative responsibilities and mid-day meal duties.

Data from Project SATH-E cited in the report revealed that many teachers scored below 60-70% in subject papers of the grades they teach. Average marks in primary-level mathematics remained around 46%, while only 2% of teachers scored above 70% in Mathematics assessments. It added that around 14% of teaching days are lost to non-academic duties such as election work, surveys and administrative tasks.

While the country has more than 7.3 lakh primary schools, the number drops to only around 1.42 lakh secondary schools. Only about 5% of schools provide continuous education from Classes 1 to 12. The report stated that this “pyramidal structure” forces students to change schools after Classes 5, 8 and 10, contributing to higher dropout rates and disruptions in learning.