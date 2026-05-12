3 May 2026 NEET UG Exam Cancelled Following Alleged ‘Guess Paper’ Leak; CBI Probe Ordered

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced that the NEET UG 2026 examination, which was held on May 3, 2026, has been cancelled. The decision came after allegations of a large-scale paper leak and irregularities linked to a leaked “guess paper.” The move follows growing controversy, investigations, and concerns regarding the credibility of one of India’s biggest entrance examinations and the repeated news of paper leak allegations.

Around 22.7 lakh candidates had registered for NEET UG 2026, and the examination was conducted across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. The controversy began after a probe was launched by the Rajasthan Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) into a handwritten “guess paper” that allegedly contained strong similarities to the actual NEET question paper. According to investigators, the document contained more than 400 questions, out of which over 100 reportedly matched or closely resembled the questions asked in the examination.

As per reports, the material had started circulating among students in Rajasthan’s Sikar area from May 1, 2026, nearly two days before the examination. The matter has now been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a detailed inquiry.