NEET UG 2026 Exam Rescheduled to June 21 After NTA Announces Revised Date

The agency has also instructed candidates to avoid relying on unofficial updates or social media rumours related to the examination schedule. “The registration data, candidature, and examination centres opted for in the May 2026 cycle will be carried forward to the re-conducted examination. No fresh registration will be required, and no additional examination fee will be levied. In addition, fees already paid will be refunded to the students, and the exam will be re-conducted using NTA’s internal resources,” the statement further mentioned.

Why Was NEET UG 2026 Rescheduled?

Authorities revised the examination date after reports emerged regarding a suspected paper leak linked to the previously scheduled NEET UG examination. Following these allegations, the examination was cancelled to prevent concerns regarding fairness and transparency in the admission process.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing. Officials have not yet disclosed detailed findings regarding how the alleged breach occurred or how many candidates may have been affected.

Education Minister Acknowledges NEET-UG Breach, Announces Corrective Measures

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday acknowledged that a breach had occurred in the NEET-UG examination process and stated that the Education Ministry would take responsibility for addressing the issue.

He made the statement during a press conference held shortly after the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced that the re-examination for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026 would be conducted on June 21. "The new dates of the re-examination have been declared for June 21st," Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education Minister said.

The minister also stated that NEET UG will be conducted in online mode from the next academic year as part of efforts to strengthen examination security and reduce the risk of future paper leaks. "One important point I wanted to mention is that from next year, the root issue will be addressed. The NEET examination will be conducted as a computer-based test instead of (on) OMR sheets."