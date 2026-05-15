NEET UG 2026 Exam Rescheduled to June 21 After NTA Announces Revised Date

This article was originally published in MedBound Times. Read the original article.
By Dr. Sumbul MBBS, MD
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 will now take place on June 21, 2026. The revised date was released through an official notification after the cancellation of the earlier examination following allegations of a question paper leak.
The updated examination schedule applies to medical aspirants across India seeking admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other undergraduate healthcare courses.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) issued an official statement on X (formerly Twitter) on May 15 regarding the revised examination schedule. “The National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has scheduled the re-examination of NEET (UG) 2026 on Sunday, June 21, 2026. Candidates and parents are requested to rely only on the official channels of NTA,” the statement read.
The NTA stated that new admit cards will be issued before the examination. Students have been advised to regularly visit the official NTA NEET portal, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, for updates regarding admit cards, examination centres, reporting instructions, and revised guidelines.
The agency has also instructed candidates to avoid relying on unofficial updates or social media rumours related to the examination schedule. “The registration data, candidature, and examination centres opted for in the May 2026 cycle will be carried forward to the re-conducted examination. No fresh registration will be required, and no additional examination fee will be levied. In addition, fees already paid will be refunded to the students, and the exam will be re-conducted using NTA’s internal resources,” the statement further mentioned.
Authorities revised the examination date after reports emerged regarding a suspected paper leak linked to the previously scheduled NEET UG examination. Following these allegations, the examination was cancelled to prevent concerns regarding fairness and transparency in the admission process.
Investigations into the matter are ongoing. Officials have not yet disclosed detailed findings regarding how the alleged breach occurred or how many candidates may have been affected.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday acknowledged that a breach had occurred in the NEET-UG examination process and stated that the Education Ministry would take responsibility for addressing the issue.
He made the statement during a press conference held shortly after the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced that the re-examination for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026 would be conducted on June 21. "The new dates of the re-examination have been declared for June 21st," Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education Minister said.
The minister also stated that NEET UG will be conducted in online mode from the next academic year as part of efforts to strengthen examination security and reduce the risk of future paper leaks. "One important point I wanted to mention is that from next year, the root issue will be addressed. The NEET examination will be conducted as a computer-based test instead of (on) OMR sheets."
According to reports, authorities are expected to introduce stricter security arrangements for the upcoming examination. These measures may include enhanced identity verification, increased surveillance at examination centers, and closer coordination with local administrative authorities.
However, the NTA has not yet released a complete list of the revised security protocols.
With the examination now scheduled for June 21, candidates will receive extra preparation time before appearing for the test. Coaching institutes and educational centers have also begun informing students about the revised schedule following the official notification.
Candidates are expected to carefully check their updated examination center details once fresh admit cards are released. Authorities have also reminded students to follow reporting timings and examination guidelines on the day of the test.
[VP]
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