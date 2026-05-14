NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Scandal Deepens: CBI Arrests MBBS Students, Doctors in ‘Private Mafia’ WhatsApp Network as 120 Questions Matched Actual Exam

The NEET “Guess Paper”: How 120 Questions Matched the Actual Exam

Investigators recovered a PDF file of around 150 pages containing over 400 questions.

According to Rajasthan Additional Director General of Police Vishal Bansal, around 120 questions from the leaked document matched the actual NEET-UG 2026 paper, including all 90 Biology questions and all 45 Chemistry questions.

Officials said the PDF had reportedly been circulating for nearly a month before the examination.

Rajasthan SOG Inspector General Ajay Pal Lamba said the accused allegedly marketed the actual paper as a “guess paper” to avoid immediate suspicion.

NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Timeline: What Happened From April to the CBI Probe

April 2026

Investigators believe the leaked paper began circulating through coaching circles in Maharashtra, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Kerala.

Police later identified digital transfers, payment records, and multiple forwarded copies shared among students, counsellors, and intermediaries.

May 3, 2026

NEET-UG 2026 was conducted nationwide.

The same day, suspicious financial transactions and communication records linked to the leaked paper began drawing attention from local investigators.

May 4 to May 9

At around 1:30 am on May 4, the whistleblower first approached Sikar police with pages of the suspected leaked paper, according to The Indian Express. Officials said he later cross-checked the material and formally emailed the National Testing Agency at around 9:30 pm on May 7, offering to submit his phone for forensic examination.

Rajasthan SOG began questioning students, parents, counsellors, and hostel operators in Sikar and nearby districts.

Investigators later said more than 150 candidates, their parents, and associates were questioned.

May 11

Rajasthan investigators established that 120 questions in the leaked PDF matched the actual examination.

May 13

The Union government cancelled NEET-UG 2026.

The case was transferred to the CBI.

Rajasthan SOG later said it had handed over around 24 key suspects, along with details of 150 students and about 70 parents, to the CBI as part of the expanding investigation.

May 14 onward

CBI registered an FIR and launched raids across six states, including Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

Nashik Link: Who Is Shubham Khairnar in the NEET Paper Leak Case?

One of the first major detentions came from Nashik, Maharashtra.

Police detained Shubham Khairnar, identified in multiple reports as a 30-year-old Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery student.

According to Nashik Police, Khairnar allegedly obtained a physical copy of the examination paper from an associate in Pune days before the examination.

Moneycontrol also reported that investigators are examining whether hard copies of the paper were moved through courier services before being circulated further through social media groups.

Police alleged he bought the paper for Rs 10 lakh and later sold it onward for Rs 15 lakh.

Investigators also said he altered his appearance by cutting his hair before being detained.

Khairnar was later transferred to CBI custody.

Fresh reports from Maharashtra investigators said four more people were later detained in Pune and Ahilyanagar, including two Ayurveda practitioners, one engineering student, and one beauty parlour owner, as investigators examined whether a Pune-based accused had couriered a hard copy of the paper to Nashik before it spread further through interstate networks.

Maharashtra Arrests in the NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Probe

Maharashtra Police later arrested Rani Jadhav, along with another accused linked to the same network, according to Siasat and local police disclosures.

Investigators are examining whether they helped facilitate financial transfers and candidate connections.

Rajasthan Political Links Under Scanner in the NEET Paper Leak Investigation

CBI also arrested Dinesh Biwal, identified by The Print as a local youth-wing functionary affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party, along with his brother.

According to ANI, investigators now believe the paper may have reached Rajasthan through Yash Yadav, a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medical Sciences student who allegedly knew Vikas Biwal. Investigators are also examining whether Dinesh Biwal scanned a hard copy of the question paper and converted it into PDF files before it was circulated in coaching circles in Sikar.

Investigators are also examining whether four relatives of the two brothers who cleared NEET in 2025 may have received access to the leaked material, according to The Print. Investigating agencies have not publicly alleged wrongdoing against those candidates, and officials have not announced any charges against them.

Neither the BJP nor investigating agencies have publicly linked examination results of relatives to criminal wrongdoing.