Rahul Gandhi’s Witty Response to His Investment Advisor, Who Is a BJP Supporter, Wins Hearts on X

He continued that he had several exchanges with the Leader of Opposition over emails and phone calls and stated that he (Dhandapani) had been a Modi supporter for almost a decade. Despite knowing this, Dhandapani shared that Gandhi and his office never allowed personal opinions to interfere with professional life. He added, “I believe my tweets are regularly seen by his staff. They clearly differentiate between my professional service and political belief.”

He continued that he had never been subjected to any form of misbehaviour by Gandhi. “And in every single conversation I've had with Rahul, he addresses me with respect and never behaved in any haughty manner,” wrote Dhandapani.

He also mentioned that Gandhi had even taken his inputs a few years ago while choosing a key professional. Expressing that the X post might lead to the end of their professional relationship, Dhandapani continued that he wanted to post this to show how “mainstream media and IT cells of parties can make someone look completely inhuman.”

He then stated that he does not know Rahul Gandhi the politician, but is well aware that he respects professionals based on his personal experience over the last 14 years. He referred to him as a “nice human being” to talk to and concluded the post by telling viewers not to believe the media or IT cells when it comes to any political party.

The post, which has amassed 2.4 million views on X, caught the attention of Rahul Gandhi himself. His response has won over the internet. Tagging Dhandapani’s post, he wrote a witty reply saying, “Muthu ji, your political views are your own - but please do speed up the returns on my investments.” Dhandapani replied, “Pleasantly surprised with your response.”

While many users praised Gandhi’s genuine nature, others claimed that it was an attempt to gain clout over the recent Congress-TVK alliance. “This is crazy!! Looks like @actorvijay & Tamil Nadu has changed Raga! Better speed up his ROI now, Muthu Sir,” wrote one X user.

[VS]

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