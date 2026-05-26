AP EAMCET 2026: Provisional Answer Key Released At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Steps To Download, Objection Fee & Other Details

AP EAMCET 2026 Answer Key Out: On May 25, 2026, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially released the provisional answer key and response sheet for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2026 on their portal. Those candidates who have appeared for the APEAMCET 2026 examination can access their login credentials to download the provisional answer key and response sheet by visiting cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The APSCHE will release the final answer key for the examination along with the AP EAMCET 2026 results soon. Firstly, all the objections raised by the candidates will be reviewed by the panel of experts and then the final answer key will be published.

When were exams conducted?

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education conducted the AP EAPCET 2026 examination on May 17, 2026. The APSCHE has also released the individual response sheet of the candidates as well as the master paper. Those candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key will be given an opportunity to do so. The challenge window to raise objection will be available until 11 AM on May 27, 2026.

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AP EAMCET 2026: Objection Fee

The students must know that if you want to submit your objections against the provisional answer key, must pay the objection fee of INR 300 per objection otherwise the objections won’t be considered as raised successfully. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education clarified that the money will be refunded to the candidate's bank account if the raised objection is considered as valid by the panel of experts.

AP EAMCET 2026 Answer Key: Check Steps to Download

Step 1: Students are required to visit the official AP EAPCET website to download the provisional answer key.

Step 2: There will be a link to download the provisional answer keys that will be available on the homepage.

Step 3: A new window will open on the screen where you have to enter your login credentials, i.e. your application number and password.

Step 4: Submit your credentials and the provisional answer keys will display on the screen.

Step 5: Download the answer key and get it printed for future reference and further process.

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AP EAMCET 2026: Verify these details

The candidates are advised to verify these crucial information that will be mentioned on the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2026 answer key:

Name of examination

Subject

Question number

Correct answer option

Advisory for candidates:

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) stated that due to high traffic causing lags on the primary website of the board, officials have advised students to rely only on the official portal, check them frequently for updates and avoid entering credentials on unverified third-party platforms.

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