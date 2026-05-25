CUET UG 2026 Exam Postponed: NTA To Announce Revised Schedule Soon, Check More Details Here

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2026 Examination will now take place later as the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the postponement of the (CUET UG) Exam 2026. The postponement of the examination is affecting those candidates who are appearing in both shifts. According to an official public notification published on May 24, 2026 the exam was postponed due to Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) holiday. The NTA will announce the revised schedule for the Common University Entrance Test 2026 soon on the official website.

The National Testing Agency has advised the students to regularly check the official CUET and NTA websites for latest updates regarding the fresh examination dates for CUET UG 2026 Exam. The CUET (Under graduate) examination is conducted for those candidates who are seeking admission into undergraduate programmes across participating universities.

NTA under spotlight for cancelling exams:

The National Testing Agency is in the spotlight again, just two weeks earlier the agency cancelled the NEET UG 2026 examination which was scheduled to be conducted on May 3, 2026 for over 22 lakh medical aspirants nationwide. The NTA received information regarding alleged malpractices linked to the NEET-UG examination on May 7, 2026. Now, the CUET UG 2026 Exam is being postponed by the agency.

See Also: NEET UG 2026 Exam Rescheduled to June 21 After NTA Announces Revised Date

On May 22, 2026 the NTA also opened the online portal for the candidates to receive their examination fee refunds for the NEET UG 2026 examination . It is expected that over 22 lakh candidates are all set to appear for the re-test which is scheduled to take place on June 21, 2026.

NTA’s Official Notification:

The examinations scheduled for 28 May 2026 (both shifts) stand postponed — in view of the change in the date of the Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) holiday according to the Government of India notification.

See Also: NTA sets up fact-finding committee in Kerala innerwear removal controversy

CUET UG 2026: Exam Advisory for Candidates

The NTA has advised all the candidates to take note of the change and frequently visit the official websites for the latest updates on the CUET UG 2026 examination schedule. The candidates are requested to rely only on official sources and avoid misinformation.

CUET UG 2026: Helpdesk Support Numbers

Those candidates who are appearing for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2026 Exam can connect to the below mentioned number and email if they are facing any problems or want to ask queries.

Phone: 011-40759000

Email: cuet-ug@nta.ac.in

[AV]

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