CBSE Class 12th Re-Evaluation Portal 2026 Live: Steps To Apply Online, Check Fee Details Here

CBSE Class 12th Re-Evaluation 2026: The CBSE has officially commenced the re-evaluation process and verification process for Class 12th students on June 2, 2026. The official portal for students to submit the applications is now live on the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education. Those students who were waiting to apply for the re-evaluation and answer script verification process can now visit the website. This facility is for only those students only who have applied for photocopies of answer books.

The Central Board of Secondary Education has advised the candidates to follow the steps carefully to apply for the process. According to the CBSE official post published on X, the window for applying for verification of marks and re-evaluation will remain open until June 6, 2026.

Direct Link to apply for CBSE Class 12th Re-evaluation

Talking to X, CBSE mentioned, “The verification and re-evaluation portal is now LIVE ! Please watch the video carefully for step-by-step instructions on how to apply for Verification of Marks and re-evaluation."

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Can Your Marks Change?

The Central Board of secondary Education has stated that student’s marks may increase, decrease or remain unchanged after the re-evaluation and verification process, and the revised marks will be treated as final result of the student.

Check steps to apply for CBSE Revaluation Online:

Those students who want to apply for the revaluation process, the portal is live. Steps are mentioned below:

Step 1. Students must visit the official website Central Board of secondary Education to apply for the revaluation process.

Step 2. There will be a link for the Post Result Activities that will be available on the homepage.

Step 3. A new window will open on the screen by log in using your required credentials Roll Number and other required details if required.

Step 4. After that, you have to select the service you want to opt for: Verification of Marks or Re-evaluation on the same page.

Step 5. After submitting the details you have to choose the subject and enter the necessary information.

Step 6. For re-evaluation requests, students must select the question numbers that you want reviewed.

Step 7. After submitting the re-evaluation details, you have to pay the applicable fee through online payment methods.

Step 8. Submit the application and download the confirmation receipt for future reference.

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CBSE Revaluation 2026 Fees and Payment Details:

Those candidates who are applying for the process of re-evaluation or verification have to pay the prescribed fees via online method. The fee details are mentioned below:

Stage 1: If you want to obtain the scanned copy of answer sheets, you have to pay Rs 100 per subject.

Stage 2: If you are applying for the verification of marks/issues, you have to pay Rs 100 per subject.

Stage 3: For the purpose of re-evaluation/rechecking, you have to pay a fee of Rs 25 per question.

Earlier, the students were required to pay Rs 700 for obtaining the scanned copies, Rs 500 for the verification of their marks and Rs 100 per question for re-evaluation process.

OSM Controversy:

The controversy took place around OSM, the digital evaluation mechanism that was introduced by the Central Board of Secondary Education this year for Class 12th board examinations. Under this system, evaluators assessed the scanned copies of the answer sheets instead of physical answer books of the students.

However, following the announcement of the results, students across social media platforms like Instagram, X began alleging discrepancies in marking and answer-sheet evaluation by the CBSE.

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