CSIR UGC NET June 2026 Registration Begins: Steps To Apply Online At csirnet.nta.nic.in, Exam Dates & Application Fee

CSIR UGC NET June 2026: The online application process for the CSIR UGC NET (University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test)June 2026 Examination has been commenced by the National Testing Agency, NTA. interested candidates are advised to complete the registration process by visiting the official website of the NTA. Those candidates who want to apply for the Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2026 exam can easily find the direct link through the official website of CSIR UGC NET. The students were waiting for the commencement of the online registration process now they can proceed further.

The students must note that the last date to complete the registration formalities is June 19, 2026 and the deadline to complete the fee submission is June 20, 2026. After the deadline, no request will be entertained by the agency. For edits and modifications, the correction window will open on June 22, 2026 and will close on June 23, 2026. The CSIR UGC NET June 2026 exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency on July 17 and 18, 2026 in computer-based test mode.

The examination will take place in two different shifts, the first shift will take place from 9 am to 12 noon whereas the next shift will take place from 3 pm to 6 pm, considered as evening shift. The examination will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. The paper will be conducted in both languages, Hindi and English.

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CSIR UGC NET June 2026: Steps to register online

Those candidates who want to apply for the CSIR UGC NET June 2026 Examination must register themselves by visiting the official website of the National Testing Agency, and complete all the required registration formalities. Steps are given below:

Step 1. Students should visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in to complete the registration formalities.

Step 2. There will be a link for the CSIR UGC NET June 2026 registration will be available on the home page.

Step 3. A new window will open on the screen here you will be required to enter the registration details and click on submit.

Step 4. Once done, login to the account and complete the registration formalities.

Step 5. You have to fill the application form and make the payment of application fee online.

Step 6. Click on submit and your application for the CSIR UGC NET 2026 will be submitted.

Step 7. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

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CSIR UGC NET June 2026: Application Fee

The registration fee for the CSIR UGC NET June 2026 examination will differ from categories to categories:

General category students will be required to submit ₹1150/-

For General-EWS/OBC(NCL) students will be required to pay fee of ₹600/-

For SC/ST/PwD/PwBD/Third Gender students, the registration fee is ₹325/-

For more related details candidates can check the official website of CSIR UGC NET.

Helpline Numbers for Query:

The candidates are advised to contact National Testing Agency's help desk number at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700 or email at csirnet@nta.ac.in for queries or clarifications.

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