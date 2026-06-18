ICAI CA Final Result 2026 To Be OUT Today: Here’s How To Download Scorecards Online

ICAI CA FINAL RESULT 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is all set to announce the CA Final May 2026 examination results today on June 18, 2026 on their official website. Those candidates who appeared for the may examination will be able to check their scorecards online through the official ICAI result portals using their registration number and roll number. Along with the results, ICAI is expected to release the passing percentage, merit list, and details of the All India Rank (AIR) holders.

Anand Kumar Chaturvedi, Joint Secretary (Exams) informed the students that ICAI CA Final Result 2026 will be available on the official result portal today. The candidates will be required to enter their login credentials in the given field to check their result online.

CA Final Result 2026: Exam Details

The final stage of CA Examination consists of a total of six papers, which are divided into two groups, with each group comprising three papers. Each paper carries a total of 100 marks. The candidates can choose to appear for either one group or both groups in a single examination session. The ICAI CA Final examination tests candidates' conceptual understanding, analytical skills, and practical application of accounting, financial management concepts, taxation, and auditing.

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CA Final Result 2026: Official Website

The examination results of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will be declared on official websites. Official portals to check result are mentioned below:

caresults.icai.org

icai.nic.in

How to Check ICAI CA Final May 2026 Result

Step 1. Students must visit the official result website of ICAI to download their CA Final scorecards 2026.

Step 2. There will be a link for the ICAI CA Final May 2026 Result available on the homepage.

Step 3. A new page will open on the screen where you will be required to enter your roll number and registration number.

Step 4. Submit your login credentials and your ICAI CA Final Result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Check the details mentioned on the result and keep a printout for further reference.

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CA Final Result 2026: Passing Aggregate

Those candidates who have appeared for the may examination 2026 must achieve an aggregate score of at least seventy per cent in a single attempt shall enjoy a 'Pass with Distinction' grade on their certificates. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India advises candidates to keep a close check on the official result portal to stay updated with the latest announcements.

Students advised to rely on official website

The students are advised to rely on the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) for latest updates on the result and further announcements.

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