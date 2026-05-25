Who Is NTA Chairman Pradeep Kumar Joshi? Supreme Court Pulls Up NTA Over NEET-UG 2026 Leak, Says Agency ‘Hasn’t Learnt Its Lesson’

Born in Bombay on April 5, 1957, Joshi originally hails from Almora, Uttarakhand, but completed his education in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. He started his career as a teacher before moving into key administrative and academic roles in universities and public institutions.

NEET-UG 2024 controversy

The NEET-UG 2024 controversy began after allegations surfaced that the exam paper had been leaked before the examination held on May 5, 2024. The issue first came to light in Bihar, where police arrested several people accused of distributing solved question papers to students in exchange for large amounts of money. Reports claimed that some candidates had paid lakhs of rupees to access leaked papers and answer keys before entering examination centres.

The controversy became bigger after the results were declared on June 4, 2024. Many students and parents questioned how 67 candidates secured a perfect score of 720 out of 720. The National Testing Agency later clarified that these marks were due to “grace marks” given to some candidates for loss of examination time at certain centres. As protests and criticism increased across the country, the case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for investigation.

UGC-NET 2024 controversy

In June 2024, the Ministry of Education suddenly cancelled the UGC-NET examination shortly after it was conducted on June 18, 2024. The cancellation happened after inputs from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) suggested that the integrity of the examination may have been compromised due to an alleged paper leak.

The examination, conducted by the NTA, was attended by more than 9 lakh candidates across the country. The decision created panic among students and parents, especially because the NTA was already facing criticism over the NEET-UG controversy. Political parties and student organisations strongly criticised the government and the NTA, accusing them of failing to protect the integrity of major national examinations.

NEET-UG 2026 controversy

In the recent case as well, the examination was cancelled after allegations of another major paper leak surfaced. The NEET-UG 2026 examination, held on May 3, 2026, was attended by around 22.7 lakh candidates across India and abroad.

The controversy began after Rajasthan Police found a handwritten “guess paper” that allegedly contained more than 100 questions similar to the actual NEET paper. Reports claimed the material started circulating among students in Rajasthan’s Sikar area two days before the examination. Following the allegations, the matter was handed over to the CBI for investigation.