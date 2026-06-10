CUET UG 2026 Answer Key OUT: Steps To Download Answer Key, Raise Objections At cuet.nta.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

CUET UG 2026 ANSWER KEY OUT: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the provisional answer key for the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 on their official website on June 9, 2026. Those candidates who have appeared for the CUET UG 2026 Examination will be able to download the provisional answer key by login with their details.

According to the official data, 15,68,867 unique candidates registered for the examination this year, making it one of the country's largest entrance examinations. This examination offered a total of 37 subjects, comprising 13 languages, 23 domain-specific subjects, and 1 General Aptitude Test (GAT). Students were allowed to choose up to five subjects.

The National Testing Agency conducted the CUET UG exams 2026 from May 11, 2026 to May 31, 2026 and June 6 to 7, 2026, across 321 examination centres and cities, including 15 international cities - Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Munich, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Kuwait City, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, West Java, and Washington.

See Also: CBSE Class 10th Second Board Exam Result 2026: Steps To Check Result Via UMANG & Digilocker App, Details Here

CUET UG 2026: Negative Marking

The candidates can use this opportunity to estimate their performance in the entrance exam. According to the official marking scheme, five marks will be awarded for every correct response. Also, students must note there will be a negative marking of one mark for each incorrect answer.

The objection facility will remain available until 10:00 pm till June 11, 2026. Candidates must submit a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200 for each question challenged. The payment window will remain active until 11:50 pm till June 11, 2026.

How to download CUET UG 2026 provisional answer key?

Those candidates who have appeared for the CUET UG 2026 Examination can follow the below mentioned steps to download the CUET UG 2026 Answer Key:

Step 1: Students are advised to visit the official website of the National Testing Agency at cuet.nta.nic.in to download the answer key.

Step 2: There will be a link for the “CUET UG Provisional Answer Key 2026” available on the homepage.

Step 3: The login window will appear on the screen where you will be required to enter your application number and password.

Step 4: Submit your login credentials and download the answer key PDF displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and cross-check your answers to evaluate your performance.

Direct Link To Download CUET UG 2026 Answer Key

Steps to raise objections against CUET UG 2026 answer key:

Step 1: On the National Testing Agency’s official website, select the ‘View/Challenge Answer Keys’ link.

Step 2: Now you have to select the questions that you need to challenge in the answer key.

Step 3: Upload supporting documents in PDF format otherwise your objection will not be considered as successful.

Step 4: Pay the objection fee of Rs 200 per question through online payment methods.

Step 5: Verify all details carefully and submit the objection against the CUET UG 2026 answer key.

See Also: From Complaint to Spotlight: Class 12th Sarthak Sidhant Meets Rahul Gandhi Over Alleged CBSE OSM Issues

How will NTA review CUET UG 2026 objections?

The National Testing Agency stated that all objections will be examined by a panel of subject experts. If any challenge is found valid, the answer key will be revised accordingly. The revised answer will then be applied uniformly to all candidates and results will be based on the final answer key.



For result and answer key updates, candidates are advised to keep a close check on the official website of the National Testing Agency at cuet.nta.nic.in .

Suggested Reading: