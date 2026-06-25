Delhi BJP MLA Kailash Gahlot’s Daughter Devina Secures AIR 1, Emerges as CUET UG 2026 Topper

DEVINA GAHLOT, the daughter of BJP MLA Kailash Gahlot, has topped the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026. She has secured All India Rank 1 in the CUET UG 2026 Examination, taken by lakhs of candidates every year.

The achievement has drawn attention across academic circles and on social media platforms. Devina said she was not expecting this and it was a surprise. While she expected strong marks, she did not anticipate securing the highest rank in the highly competitive examination across the country.

Devina expressed her happiness after the results were declared, describing it a dream come true. She said that the first thought that crossed her mind after seeing the result was of her parents. According to Devina, her parents always supported her and believed in her abilities, encouraged her during difficult times, and stood by her throughout her academic journey. She credits this milestone to her parents' unwavering support. Her father, Kailash Gahlot is a MLA from Najafgarh constituency.

Devina Gahlot secured 100 percentile in 4 out of 5 subjects

She appeared for the CUET UG 2026 exam and delivered an exceptional performance across all the subjects. Devina scored a 99.99 percentile in English and achieved a perfect 100 percentile in Business Economics, Economics, Political Science, and Psychology. In subjects like Fine Arts, Visual Arts, and Commercial Arts, she secured a percentile score of 99.91. Achieving a 100 percentile in three subjects distinguished her from over 11 lakhs candidates, which is indeed an achievement.

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Devina scored 241.95 marks in English, 249.53 in Economics/Business Economics, 241.11 in Fine Arts, Visual Arts and Commercial Arts, and 249.58 in Political Science. These exceptional marks combined to give her a total of 1232.19 scores, making her the topper of the CUET UG 2026.

Devina Gahlot’s preparational tips for CUET UG 2026

The AIR 1 holder said she mainly relied on the NCERT textbooks during her preparation. Instead of using various learning materials, online education material, she focused on mastering concepts from a limited number of trusted sources. She also practiced through previous years’ question papers to crack this examination.

Sharing preparation tips to future CUET candidates, she urged the students to avoid collecting too many study resources, focus on trusted education material. She said a clear understanding of concepts remains more useful and powerful than attempting to cover excessive material.

The CUET UG 2026 topper also highlighted the importance of confidence during examination preparation. She noted that unnecessary stress and pressure affects overall performance and weakens self-belief. Staying calm and trusting one's efforts can make a significant difference in your journey.

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CUET UG 2026 Result Announced

The results for the CUET UG 2026 Exam were announced by the National Testing Agency on June 23, 2026, in online mode. Devina has scored an outstanding 1232.19 out of 1250 marks, emerging as the All-India topper. It is considered as one of India’s largest entrance examinations, which attracted more than 15 lakh registrations this year. Devina is a student of DPS Vasant Kunj and in her class 12th board examination 2026, she secured an excellent 99.2 percentage. She wants to pursue higher education from St. Stephen’s College in Delhi.

Saksham Goyal secured the second position in the CUET UG 2026 with 1230.82 marks, whereas Udit Chaturvedi finished in third position with 1207.21 marks. The narrow gap between the top two ranks reflects the highly competitive nature of this competitive exam.

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

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