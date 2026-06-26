NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Answer Key Released: How To Raise Objection, Result To Be OUT Soon

NEET UG RE-EXAM ANSWER KEY 2026 OUT: The National Testing Agency has released the provisional answer key for the NEET-UG 2026 re-exam and opened the objection window until June 28, 2026. Those candidates who have appeared for the re-test will be able to download the response sheet by visiting the official portal. It has also asked candidates to submit bank details by June 30, 2026 while expert review and OMR scanning continue together for an early result. The re-exam for the NEET UG 2026 was conducted by the NTA on June 21, 2026 Sunday in offline mode.

According to data, more than 20 lakh candidates had appeared for the re-exam of the NEET-UG 2026, making it one of the country's largest entrance tests. The candidates must note that submission will be considered as final and no modifications will be entertained after final submission.

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How to download NEET UG re-exam answer key 2026

The candidates are advised to follow the below mentioned steps to download the response sheet for NEET UG Re-Exam 2026:

Step 1. The candidates can check and download NEET re-exam answer key pdf on the official portal - neet.nta.nic.in .

Step 2. There will be a link for the NEET re-exam answer key pdf, where you can download the response sheet.

Step 3. A new window will open on the screen here you will be required to enter your details and NEET UG re-exam answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4. Save NEET re-exam answer key pdf and take a print out for future reference.

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Steps to raise objection on NEET UG re-exam answer key 2026

The NTA has opened the challenge window for those candidates who want to raise objections against the provisional answer key. The candidates can raise objections online from June 25 to June 28 by paying a processing fee of Rs 200 per question. The objection fee will be refunded, if your objection is accepted by experts.

Step 1. Candidates must visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on NEET re-exam answer key objection window link.

Step 3. You have to enter login credentials - application number, date of birth.

Step 4. Now, choose questions you wish to raise objections to.

Step 5. Upload answers and supporting document PDF to proceed further.

Step 6. Pay NEET re-exam answer key objection window fee and click on submit

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Result Expected Date

The review of answer key challenges will be carried out simultaneously with the evaluation of OMR answer sheets. The agency is trying to announce the results for the re-exam of NET UG 2026 as soon as possible. "Expert review runs in parallel with OMR scanning, so that results can be declared at the earliest possible date," the NTA said.

If candidates are facing any issue, they are advised to immediately contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or email neetug2026@nta.ac.in.

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