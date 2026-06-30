UPTET Admit Card 2026 OUT: Steps To Download Hall Ticket, Exam Details & Direct Link Here

UPTET ADMIT CARD 2026 OUT: The UP TET Admit Card 2026 has been published on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) on June 29, 2026. Those candidates who have registered for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) can now download their hall tickets by visiting upessc.up.gov.in and by entering their registration details. The UPTET 2026 exam city intimation slip was released on June 22, 2026.

The candidates must note that the hall tickets are one of the mandatory documents for appearing in the examination. Aspirants are advised to download the admit card well in advance and carefully verify all the details mentioned on it for an easy exam process.

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How to download the UPTET Admit Card 2026?

Candidates can download their admit cards by following these steps :

Step 1. Students must visit the official website: upessc.up.gov.in to download their UPTET 2026 hall tickets.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the 'UPTET 2026 Admit Card' link under the 'Candidate Services' section.

Step 3. A new window will open on the screen where you have to enter your Registration Number and the One-Time Password (OTP) received during registration.

Step 4. After submitting login details, you have to enter the captcha code displayed on the screen and click 'Submit'.

Step 5. Your UPTET 2026 admit card will be displayed on the screen, download it for exam purposes.

UPTET 2026 Examination Pattern

The UPTET 2026 examination will be conducted by the UPESSC on July 2, 3, and 4, 2026, in offline OMR-based mode across various examination centers in Uttar Pradesh. The examination will take place in two different shifts each day, and candidates should check their individual reporting time and shift on the admit card before appearing for the examination.

Paper 1 will be conducted for those candidates who are seeking eligibility to teach Classes 1 to 5, while Paper 2 is for those aiming to teach Classes 6 to 8. The candidates must note that if they want to teach both levels must appear for both papers. The UPTET 2026 examination will be conducted in offline pen-and-paper (OMR) mode in both Hindi and English languages.

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UPTET Admit Card 2026: Verify these details

The students are advised to verify below mentioned details on their Uttar Pradesh TET Admit Card 2026, after downloading it from official website:

1. Candidate's name and photograph

2. Roll number

3. Exam date and shift

4. Reporting time

5. Examination center address

6. Important exam-day instructions

NOTE: If any information is incorrect or invalid , candidates are advised to immediately contact the UPESSC through the official portal before the examination. The UPESSC will issue the UPTET certificates to successful candidates that will now be valid for a lifetime, a significant benefit for aspirants.

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