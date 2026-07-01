CBSE OSM Security Flaws Exposed: Who Are Vedant Srivastava, Nisarga Adhikary and Sarthak Sidhant?

THE CBSE OSM CONTROVERSY, which first came into the spotlight in May 2026 after an alleged answer sheet exchange. A class 12th student Vedant, who became the face of concerns over CBSE's new On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, had claimed that his re-evaluation resulted in only a two-mark increase—one each in Mathematics and Computer Science. He further said that not even a single mark increased in his Physics answer sheet for which he applied for re-evaluation.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the re-evaluation results for class 12th board exam on their official portal on June 21, 2026. Vedant said that despite applying for a review of several answers, his Physics marks have not increased in the re-evaluation procedure. He said that ‘Not even a single mark increased.’ Let’s meet these brilliant minds who exposed CBSE OSM security flaws.

Nisarga Adhikary