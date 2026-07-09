Five Affordable UPSC Coaching Institutes in Delhi for Aspiring Civil Services Candidates

DELHI continues to be the epicenter for the UPSC Civil Services preparation, with over 300 operating institutes catering to more than 200,000 candidates every year across the Old Rajinder Nagar, Karol Bagh, Mukherjee Nagar, Hauz Khas, and Laxmi Nagar areas. Delhi accounts 28-32 percent of every UPSC final selection list in 2024-2025 cycles. Delhi’s coaching institutions have some of the senior faculty members with years of expertise in particularly UPSC teaching and training. However, it is tough to find smaller, local, or specialized institutions that believe in quality education and suit well with your preparation style, financial plan, or travel distance.
Let’s take a look at the five affordable yet best coaching institutes for those students who are preparing for the UPSC Examination:
Analog Academy is considered as one of the most affordable and effective coaching institutes for aspiring UPSC candidates. This institute is best for those aspirants who are preparing for UPSC examination and want detailed answer-script feedback from their mentors rather than just a mass-classroom delivery. This institute offers exam assistance for those aspirants who are preparing for IAS, IPS, UPSC and teaching subjects like Civil Services, Anthropology etc. The institute fee will be around ₹1,90,000 per annum for both prelims and mains examination.
Shubhra Ranjan IAS is a well-known coaching center to prepare for the Civil Services Examinations in Delhi. It was established with a Vision "To Shape India’s Next Generation Policy Makers and Administrators". Since its establishment, the institute has helped more than 62,000 + students to prepare for all the three stages of the Civil Services exam which includes Preliminary, Mains and Personality Test. The institute fee will range between ₹80,000 to ₹1,50, 000 per annum for all stages of examination.
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The Shankar IAS Academy is a Pan-India institute with multiple AIR sub-100 selections. The institute’s Delhi center brings the famous “Shankar IAS Environment” compendium and Tamil Nadu-heritage methodology to aspiring UPSC candidates. It is one of the most prestigious institutes by many UPSC aspirants for its detailed preparation programs, online learning facility, test series, and classroom coaching. The institute fee will range between ₹1,35,000 to ₹1,65,000 per annum.
The Khan Study Group is one of the premier institutions in Delhi that transforms the candidates who are preparing for the UPSC into successful civil servants through innovative teaching methods and personalized learning techniques. This institution makes sure every student must receive detailed feedback so the student's progress is monitored on a daily basis. These institutions are known for providing the most personalized mentorship in Delhi. The institute fee will range between ₹1,25,000 to ₹1,50,000 per annum.
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The Insights IAS is one of the pioneering coaching centers in Delhi, delivering commendable results in the field of UPSC preparation. It believes in empowering candidates to achieve their IAS goals through a comprehensive and strategic approach and personalized study routine. The institute has experienced trainers who use various innovative methodologies to simplify the UPSC preparation and study process. The institute fee will range between ₹1,10,000 to ₹1,30,000 annually.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is the government agency responsible for recruiting officers into the civil services of the country. The UPSC examination is conducted in three different stages. The three examination stages include Prelims, Mains and Interview/personality test. To be eligible for UPSC, candidates must have a Graduate Degree from a recognized University. The candidate must attain a minimum age criteria that is 21 years and must not be more than 32 years of age.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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