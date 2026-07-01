Top 5 Online Learning Apps Every Student Must Use to Make Studying Easier

A STUDENT’s BAG looks way more different from what it did a decade ago. In today’s era, smartphones and laptops have become powerful learning tools for students. If you want to revise mathematical formulas, understand complex science explanations, or to improve your English vocabulary, the following are some of the best learning platforms. These education apps make learning flexible and engaging for students.
Learning habits among school children have changed rapidly in the last few years. Parents, teachers and even younger students have noticed how technology supports revision and clear understanding of a topic. This is why many parents and teachers often search for the best educational apps that can support classroom learning and help students to remember better. Here, we bring to you top 5 online learning apps to make your study more interesting and interactive.
Quizlet is one the most common learning apps used by students. With Quizlet, you will be able to create a set of flashcards for your exam preparation or just writing notes. You can start using Quizlet and some AI features for free. This platform helps students to break complex content into simple points to improve their memory.
It offers an excellent solution for memorizing and reviewing information for a longer period of time. The platform’s flashcard system allows students to create their own study materials.
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Henry Harvin Education is a platform which helps students to get job-ready with non-negotiable skills. It provides doctorate, degree, diploma, and certification courses globally. If you want to learn new skills, it is one of the best online platforms for skill development courses. With this app, students will be able to learn the latest applications and technologies. Henry Harvin has a portfolio of 1200+ courses across 37+ categories like ERP, Foreign Languages, IT, Finance, Medical, Marketing, Writing and more.
MedBound NewsGram Academy is also a helpful online learning platform for students. It was established by several medical professionals to focus on empowering individuals with skills in medical writing, digital journalism, and healthcare. It provides various certification courses such as Medical Journalism and Digital Media, AI in Pharma, Research & Clinical Research, basic and advanced SEO Courses, Redefining Healthcare with AI, AI & Emerging Trends In Journalism, writing courses and more.
Brainly is a popular learning platform among students. It is a peer-to-peer platform where students can ask questions and answer them for other students. It is a powerful Math solver platform that can help students with their school doubts. In 2024, Brainly released Test Prep, a tool that generates practice questions for students preparing for exams. It is one of the most interactive learning apps. The platform is moderated by both volunteers, staff, and machine learning algorithms.
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BYJU’s is an online learning platform and is a global ed-tech company. The platform offers interactive lessons aligned with school curricula for kindergarten students to Grade 12 students. It was founded in 2011 and it aims to make high-quality learning accessible to students everywhere. It provides video lessons, quizzes, and practice tests for students. BYJU’s is also popular for its extensive preparation materials for several competitive examinations like JEE, NEET, and UPSC.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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