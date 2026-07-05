From IIT to JNU: Top 7 Engineering Colleges In Delhi NCR As Per NAAC Grading

DELHI NCR is considered as one of India’s most concentrated corridors for engineering education. The national capital has a rare combination of premier government institutions and well-resourced private universities. Delhi NCR is a home for more than 300 colleges and universities who are providing B.Tech programs. The private engineering colleges in the NCR can be great options too. Amity University, Noida, is ranked by National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) among the top 100 engineering colleges in India. Here, we bring to you top 7 colleges offering engineering courses in various disciplines in Delhi NCR. Check out the details mentioned below.
Jamila Millia Islamia is one of the most popular institutions in Delhi NCR. It provides courses like B.Tech. (Civil Engineering), B.Tech. (Electrical Engineering), B.Tech. (Mechanical Engineering) and more courses. This institution was originally established in 1920. Jamia Millia Islamia is accredited A++ grade Central University by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) during the 2nd cycle in December 2021. The fee ranges from ₹ 70,000 - ₹ 6 lakhs for engineering courses.
IIT, Delhi is popular for its advanced learning curriculum. It is one of the 23 IITs that were created to be centers of excellence for research, training, and development in science, technology, and engineering. It was established in 1961 as College of Engineering and in 1963, it was renamed as Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. IIT Delhi was declared an Institution of Eminence in 2018. The fee for engineering programs ranges from ₹ 11 lakhs - ₹ 13 lakhs.
This University has been established under the provisions of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University Act, 1998 by the Govt. of NCT of Delhi. It was formerly known as the Indraprastha University and is located in Dwarka, Delhi. It provides courses such as Electrical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science Engineering and more courses. The engineer courses fee ranges from ₹ 8 lakhs - ₹ 9 lakhs.
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Jawaharlal Nehru University is renowned for its research and academic excellence among students. B.Tech Program in Computer Science, B.Tech course in Electronics and Communication Engineering are some of the courses provided by the School of Engineering at JNU. The fee ranges for B.Tech courses from ₹ 1 lakh - ₹ 5 lakhs.
Amity University is considered as one of the prestigious institutions in Delhi NCR. It is known for its academic curriculum and UGC-recognized programs. The institution believed in learning, innovation, and shaping the future of education. It provides engineering courses like as B.Tech (Civil Engineering), B.Tech (Information Technology), B.Tech (Robotics), and other courses. The fee ranges from ₹ 7 lakhs - ₹ 26 lakhs.
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Delhi Technological University was established in the year 1941 with a name of Delhi Polytechnic. DTU is one of the most popular choices among students who are seeking engineering education in Delhi, NCR. This institution provides several B.Tech courses such as B.Tech (Environmental Engineering), B.Tech (Mechanical Engineering), and more such courses. The fee ranges from 6 lakhs-11 lakhs.
The National Institute of Technology (NIT) is one of the most prestigious institutions for engineering education in Delhi NCR. It is one of the 31 NITs founded in 2010 by the act of the parliament legislation. It offers engineering courses in CSE, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Biotechnology, and more courses. The fee for engineering courses ranges from ₹ 6 lakhs - ₹ 7 lakhs.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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