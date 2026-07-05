From IIT to JNU: Top 7 Engineering Colleges In Delhi NCR As Per NAAC Grading

Amity University is considered as one of the prestigious institutions in Delhi NCR. It is known for its academic curriculum and UGC-recognized programs. The institution believed in learning, innovation, and shaping the future of education. It provides engineering courses like as B.Tech (Civil Engineering), B.Tech (Information Technology), B.Tech (Robotics), and other courses. The fee ranges from ₹ 7 lakhs - ₹ 26 lakhs.

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6. Delhi Technological University